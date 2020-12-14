Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Every body is unique, which is precisely why it can be difficult to find a pair of pants that fits you properly. While tops are slightly less complicated, landing your perfect fit in the jeans and slacks department is no small feat. But with the assistance of Measure & Made, it may be easier than you think.

Here’s what this buzzy brand has uncovered: Women’s bodies tend to fall into one of three categories. At first glance, it may seem like they’re oversimplifying the situation — but their methods truly break down which type of pants will work for you! The company has done extensive research, and out of 60,000 women, 94.8% were either a straight body type, an hourglass shape or a curvy shape.

If you aren’t sure which of these three categories describes you accurately, Measure & Made has a super easy quiz which helps to nail it down. They utilize a specific science which is known as their Fitlogic strategy! After taking the basic quiz, you will receive a personalized Fitlogic number that represents your shape and size. But it’s not necessarily the size that matters here — Measure & Made focuses more on your shape in order to land an optimal fit. Not every design will work across all body types, which is why their mission is to provide as much guidance as possible!

I took the quiz myself, and discovered that my Fitlogic size and shape is a 4.2. I was then directed to a curated selection of pants that are ideal for my body type. You don’t even have to worry about finding the right size — it’s already picked out for you! Every pair of pants is already pre-selected based on your Fitlogic data, and all you have to choose is the color and your preferred inseam length. If you don’t know which length works, Measure & Made is also available to provide recommendations.

This system seriously eliminates the hard work of finding your true pant size, and there are tons of different styles to choose from! Below are just a few of the pairs up for grabs now. Say goodbye to awkward waist gaps, annoying bunching and every other pant concern!

These Sleek Skinny Jeans

These jeans are made to be an everyday essential. They have the desired mid-rise fit and a length that’s ideal to wear with boots! They are fitted jeans, but they’re flattering and not too tight around the ankles. You can pick them up in four washes: dark wash, medium wash and both black and white. If you want them a little shorter or longer, there are also two inseam lengths available!

Get the Skinny Ankle Jean for $80, available from Measure & Made!

These Trusty Work Pants

These pants are beyond comfortable and suitable for any professional setting. They’re fitted in all of the right places and have a great flare leg silhouette. You can team them with a loose blouse or tuck in a button-down shirt. These pants are easy to style, and you’ll feel completely confident!

Get the Straight Side Zip for $60, available from Measure & Made!

These Slim Cropped Pants

If you prefer a cropped pant, this pair is made for you! They have the same fit as the full-length pair, but the cropped style elevates the aesthetic. We think that this length is endlessly flattering, as it can actually make your legs look streamlined and slimmer.

Get the Crop Side Zip for $60, available from Measure & Made!

These Casual Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans are back in style, and you don’t have to look far for a well-fitting pair. These jeans have the size of the flare leg down to a tee — not overwhelmingly large, and just wide enough. What we love most about all of the jeans from Measure & Made is that they’re sophisticated and classic. The focus here is on the fit, which is what matters most! They want Us to love the way we look — and we’re so grateful!

Get the Bootcut Jean for $80, available from Measure & Made!

