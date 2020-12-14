Wear Your Heart on Both Sleeves With This Comfy Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing your heart on your sleeve can be a little scary. Being vulnerable, letting those nearly impenetrable walls come down…it’s a risk, for sure, but one that’s often worth it. Wearing your heart on both sleeves though? Now that’s just too much…unless you mean literally.

We spotted this sweater on Amazon when we were on the hunt for something new to bring a little excitement into our winter wardrobe. Something that still hit the warm and cozy marks but in a unique and adorable way. We knew this one was the one straight away. Not only did it have hearts on both sleeves, but it also featured a spattering of hearts on the torso, and we immediately felt our own heart skip a beat — and our mouse rush toward that “add to cart” button!

This high-quality sweater is super soft and just the right amount of toasty, with a touch of wool added to the knit to really solidify it as a solid closet staple. It has a pullover design with a slightly boxy and oversized fit, the effortlessness and carefree nature of the look enhanced even further by dropped shoulders and notches at either side of the hem.

This sweater has a crew neckline with wide ribbing to match the cuffs of the long sleeves and the hem that hits toward the bottom of the hips. Everything about it is relaxed and easygoing, yet chic and pulled together at the same time. This is definitely the type of piece a wide variety of people with all different personal styles could fall in love with!

The grey version with white hearts is selling fast, but luckily, there are currently four versions available of this sweater, and Amazon shoppers are aiming to collect ‘em all. There’s a black version with white lightning bolts striking across the knit, and there are two star-print versions to choose from, one with white stars on a black knit, and another with marigold stars on an off-white knit.

Whether you’re letting this sweater hang loose over leggings, asymmetrically tucking it into your favorite pair of jeans or dressing it up with a skirt and heels, it’s quite clear to Us that you’re about to build an outfit worth remembering. Snap a selfie so you can remember every detail (and so everyone else can admire your sense of style)!

