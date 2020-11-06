This Chiffon Blouse Puts an Elegant Twist on Typical Holiday Fashion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think of holiday fashion, what do you picture? Ugly sweaters for sure, definitely some sparkles and sequins, deep shades of red, green and blue, velvet, cashmere and other soft fabrics. And…that’s it? They’re all great options, but if you want something a little more outside the box, we’ve got you.

Going outside the box doesn’t have to mean wearing something that doesn’t make any sense, like a summer dress or a bikini. It’s more of an adjacent shift rather than a complete 180. You’ll see what we mean. This top we found is so obviously great for the holidays while containing none of the same typical holiday fashion features we listed earlier — and it’s super affordable!

Get the Blooming Jelly Chiffon Pom Pom Blouse for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Instead of velvet or cashmere, this top is all about the chiffon. The material is flowy, elegant, lightweight and just undeniably pretty. Yes, it’s sheer, but don’t worry, because while you’ll be able to see your arms, the torso has an opaque lining to keep you covered up. But we haven’t even mentioned the best part — the pom poms all over the chiffon! They’re like snowflakes!

Even when we set the pom poms aside, this top is a standout with other features too, such as the lantern sleeves with smocked cuffs. So gorgeous, and we all know that accent sleeves are everything in style right now. The rest is simple, with a round neckline and a straight hem that’s the perfect length for either leaving out or tucking in!

This refreshing holiday top is available in two colors. White will definitely get you that snowy effect, but the pink is absolutely lovely too, reminiscent of blushing cheeks being warmed by a crackling fireplace. Both are pretty much equally easy to style too!

We love the idea of tucking this top into a knee-length leather skirt, letting it blouse slightly over the waistline and throwing on some booties, or with some skinny trousers and pointed-toe loafers. Jeans are 100% always an option too. Leave your hair down, tie it into a braid, throw on a golden headband — this top is open to anything, even sweatpants for after you eat way too much pie!

