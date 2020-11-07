This Ruffle Swing Dress Is a Piece of Polka Dot Perfection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you shop for new clothing, what is on your checklist? Does it have to be comfortable? Does it have to be flattering? Does it have to be pretty, or flashy, or muted, or flowy, or tight? These are all valid features to want. We want you to consider one more though. Is the piece you’re trying on…fun?

Clothing can and should be fun! Maybe it makes you feel bouncy and light, or makes you want to twirl and pose. Any of the above is a sign of a great piece that probably belongs in your wardrobe. If you want to fill up your closet with pieces that put a smile on your face — and have all of your friends asking where you bought it — then come with Us. We have just the dress to get you started!

Get the MITILLY V-Neck Ruffle Polka Dot Dress now starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pull-on mini dress is definitely the type of piece that might elicit a “whoa” or a “wow” out of you at first glance. And second glance. And third. It’s so easy to just slip on, but it’s a serious stunner. The all-over polka dot print is pure loveliness, and the ruffle details? We can’t get enough!

Starting up at the notched V-neckline, this dress has an adorable ruffle collar. Below, you’ll find a flattering ruffle trim detail falling toward both hips from the center of the chest. It looks like an extra layer of fabric, but it’s just for show. Considering how big the tiered trend is right now, this is a huge bonus! And this dress isn’t done there. There are also ruffle bell sleeves hitting right around the elbow, as well as a ruffle hem that hits mid-thigh! And did we mention there are pockets? They’re not ruffled, but, come on. They’re pockets!

This super popular dress comes in a total of 10 variations. There are seven colors of the shorter-sleeve versions, including a couple of solids with no polka dots, plus three long-sleeve versions if that’s more up your alley or if you need more fall and winter dresses!

This is the type of dress you can wear either casually or to a nicer occasion. Wear it with canvas sneakers or with patent leather heels. Wear it with a knotted headband or a golden barrette. Wear it today, wear it tomorrow, wear it always!

