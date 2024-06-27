Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s skincare summer! If you’re like Us and want to have an exceptionally glowy summer, it starts with a solid skincare regimen. All of the fun in the sun, mini weekend trips and irregular bedtime hours can make following a skincare routine tough, but we found a couple of staples that work so well, we’re excited to do our routines!

Related: 16 Ultra-Hydrating Lip Products That Will Have You Turning Heads All Summer We’ve been living it up with the heat wave, but as of today, it’s officially summer! That means even more fun in the sun and frolicking by the water are ahead. To make things even more exciting, National Hydration Day is on Sunday . . . it’s a holiday that deserves to be celebrated! In […]

A good skincare routine consists of only the essentials, namely a mask, serum, concentrate and moisturizing cream. You probably have a few serums and concentrates on hand, but a good mask and moisturizing cream are key — especially if you’re looking to combat a challenging issue like hyperpigmentation.

Get the Meder Beauty Lumino-Derm Brightening Skin Duo at Meder Beauty!

There are a bunch of different masks and creams out there, making it difficult to know what’s legit, but we found a duo that uses science to reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation while giving your skin a youthful glow. Seriously! The products also increase the skin’s resilience by balancing the skin microbiome.

Using this Lumino-Derm Brightening Sheet Mask is a surefire way to have long-lasting radiance. It contains probiotics and prebiotics that soothe sun-damaged skin as well as anti-inflammatory alpha-arbuti and resveratrol to balance, brighten and restore natural skin tone.

The gel also contains peptides to eliminate pigmentation, furthering your quest for an even complexion. What’s more, one to two uses per week is all you need to start seeing (and feeling) results! Simply take the mask out of the sachet, secure it on your face and let it sit for 20 minutes while you watch Bridgerton. That’s it! Try using this mask after exfoliating and following with a moisturizing cream for the maximum effect!

Speaking of moisturizing cream, the breakthrough Lumino-Derm Cream formula is the only one you’ll ever need. It contains a combination of prebiotics, probiotics, extracts, acids and peptides to give you a powerful bang for your skincare buck.

The cream is designed to address both sun spots and hormonal pigmentation, reducing their appearance and revealing your natural skin tone. Amino acid cysteamine protects skin from radiation and DNA damage while peptides prevent melanin (dark spot) synthesis, an ideal combo for long-term balanced skin!

To soothe, brighten and deeply hydrate, this formula also contains tranexamic acid, licorice extract and loads of anti-inflammatory probiotics. In other words, it’s a dream team of ingredients! The brand recommends using this cream morning and night for five to 10 weeks — voila! Your skin will be noticeably brighter after just two weeks.

Snag them both or one at a time . . . you’ll be coming back for seconds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Meder Beauty Lumino-Derm Brightening Skin Duo at Meder Beauty!