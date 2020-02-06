Meghan Markle’s Favorite Sustainable Jeans Are Up for Grabs at Nordstrom

When it comes to timeless style, look no further than Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex might not be an official royal princess, she is definitely the queen of nailing classic Americana fashion no matter where she goes.

The former Suits actress highlights her Los Angeles roots by rocking classic blue jeans from time to time. One of her favorite brands to turn to is DL1961, and Markle has a particular affinity for this pair that can definitely complement anyone’s figure!

Get the DL1961 Instasculpt Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans for $179, available at Nordstrom!

What’s not to love about the DL1961 Instasculpt Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans? They’re engineered to make you look like your best self, which in turn boosts your confidence in a major way. Their sculpting technology hugs your every curve in the best way possible and accentuates your figure exactly how you want it to. Markle was notably seen wearing these jeans on a royal tour of South Africa in October 2019, and since then the demand for them has been astronomical!

The best part about these jeans is how sustainable the brand behind them is. It puts major importance on being as eco-friendly as possible. DL1961 uses ethically sourced cotton to create the fabric for its jeans, as well as water-efficient botanical fibers that use significantly less water than other fabrics require to create denim. While a typical pair of jeans uses a whopping 1,500 gallons to create just a single pant, a DL1961 pair only uses eight!

These low-rise DL1961 jeans are designed to hit right at the ankle with a snug fit. They’re made in a way that they will never lose their shape, even after multiple wears and washes. They’re designed in a classic fashion, without any extra stitching or embellishments on the back pockets or otherwise. When it comes to timeless blue jeans, these are definitely winners.

We’re totally not surprised that Markle decided to wear these DL1961 Emma jeans. They’re guaranteed to make you look great, and you can feel good about buying them! Plus, they’re one of the more versatile pairs of pants that we’ve seen. You can easily make them look fantastic for a night out on the town with the right top and accessories, or wear them to work on a casual dress day. If you love them, then we suggest that you grab a pair for yourself right now. With the Markle official stamp of approval, we’re sure they won’t be in stock for long!

