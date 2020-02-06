This Brush Is Key to Recreating Jennifer Lopez’s Glamorous Super Bowl Curls

Wasn’t the Super Bowl just incredible? There was so much action, cheering and excitement. Oh, and so many hair flips. Obviously we’re talking about our favorite part: the halftime show! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira seriously slayed the stadium. Their performance blew us out of the water, but you know what? They could have just stood there for six minutes and we still would have been stunned by their hair alone!

We were especially entranced by J. Lo’s crazy-voluminous curls, which somehow managed to stay flawless in the Miami humidity. As her longtime hair stylist Chris Appleton told Vogue, “Miami is the worst place for hair,” but he still managed to nail it. Luckily, he also revealed the products he used, including this under-$30 hair brush!

Get The Ultimate Hairbrush by Tangle Teezer starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This brush has over 2,100 reviews at Amazon, and shoppers didn’t know they could be so impressed by a hair brush. They love how it glides through hair, wet or dry, removing their tangles without literally pulling them out of their head. They say their hair is now healthier with less breakage, and they now even find what was once a painful experience to be relaxing. Brushing your hair shouldn’t be an Olympic-level event!

Appleton and Lopez tested out multiple styles before deciding on the final curls. “Hair is such a big way of expressing yourself,” Appleton said, “especially on the stage.” That’s why he only used only the best of the best products. He started by curling the singer’s hair with a one-inch flat iron, then used The Ultimate Hairbrush to brush out the curls to give them a more natural, lively and effortlessly perfect look. He used a curling iron to put the finishing touches on, and even grabbed COLOR WOW’s Dream Coat to fight off humidity — a go-to he’s been using on her hair for years!

This Tangle Teezer hair brush was created to detangle, smooth and shine all hair types, including synthetic. Wigs and extensions need some love too! Its soft tips even gently massage the scalp, making it a multi-use tool you’ll love grabbing day after day. Even the handle shape is receiving love from shoppers!

A high-quality hair brush can make all the difference in a look, bringing it from acceptable to Super Bowl status. Pick your favorite color, pink or black, and get ready for this brush to transform your locks for the very best!

