Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The ultimate celebrity rich mom, Meghan Markle is showing Us how to nail transitional weather style — with a chic knitted sweater!

The American Riviera Orchard founder was first seen in a knitted short sleeve Loro Piana sweater back in the spring of this year, proving how well it works in the changing seasons. Her look then, pairing it with a brown Loro Piana blazer, white Frame skinny jeans and Saint Laurent loafers, works just as good then as it does now, which is why we want to recreate the look. What doesn’t look good is its original $1,325 price tag, which is why we found a lookalike that’s now on sale for $23 on Amazon.

Get the Dokotoo Short Sleeve Lightweight Knit Sweater Blouse (Originally $33) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Perfumes in 'Drew' Mag on Us Weekly If you ask Us, “You smell good” is one of our all-time favorite compliments to receive. Whether it’s a lightweight mist or a luxurious scent, there’s nothing like finding a scent and making it your own. Drew Barrymore is one celeb with a jam-packed collection of noteworthy perfumes — and she spilled all the deets […]

The Dokotoo Lightweight Knit Sweater Blouse looks exactly like something the Duchess of Sussex would have in her closet, just at a lower price point. It has a similar short sleeve design, intricate knit fabric, crew neckline and relaxed fit — perfect for a princess! It’s made of an acrylic and cotton fabric blend, which means that it’s durable, soft and breathable. It comes in a similar beige color as hers, as well as several other options too, like black, green and pink as well.

It’s also garnered up a solid collection of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers as well.

One of those shoppers said that they “liked it so much,” that they “bought three more in different colors.”

“These tops fit wonderfully,” they said. “Not too skimp, yet not oversized. They are just the right weight as well. The knit is open but not too see-through. The neckline sits perfectly, not too high or too low.”

Though Markle wore it in the spring, her whole outfit is fantastic inspiration for the fall too — especially with dark brown being such a trend for jackets. But being a versatile find, it’ll go with so much more in your closet! It can pair with trousers and some flats for the office, a skirt and some heels for a casual lunch and even a pair of blue jeans and a denim jacket for fall festivities. Plus, it can be used for outfits year-round!

Related: This Blake Lively-Approved Hair Mask Is Just $20 at Target Over time, our hair can feel lifeless and dull, which can take a toll on our mental health. If you want an easy way to revitalize your tresses, investing in a hair mask can help you get your healthy hair back. We found a nourishing, healthy hair mask from the Blake Lively founded beauty brand, […]

Do transitional weather right with the Markle-approved sweater top that’s on sale for 30% off on Amazon. Happy shopping!

See it: Dokotoo Short Sleeve Lightweight Knit Sweater Blouse (Originally $33) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Dokotoo here and more short sleeve sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This Cleansing Device Was Featured on Emily in Paris Emily in Paris has tons of eye-catching fashion, whirlwind romances and tons of drama. We love keeping tabs on all the good things Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, has going on, but we can’t help but rave over her flawless skin. We got the inside scoop on what keeps Collins’ skin so fresh, courtesy […]