Emily in Paris has tons of eye-catching fashion, whirlwind romances and tons of drama. We love keeping tabs on all the good things Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, has going on, but we can’t help but rave over her flawless skin. We got the inside scoop on what keeps Collins’ skin so fresh, courtesy of the show’s head of makeup, Aurélie Payen. Payen, who just so happens to be a FOREO brand ambassador, dished to Us Weekly about the red-hot facial cleansing device she used on the show’s cast.

“My beauty routine for maintaining healthy skin during filming is simple,” she began in a press release. “Daily use of the FOREO Luna 4 Mini is a game-changer! There is no need to exfoliate the skin over and over again because Luna 4 Mini is a complete double cleansing make-up remover on its own. Each actor has their own now and I count on them to use it daily,” she continued. The facial cleanser went viral online after it was featured on Emily’s bathroom in the show’s trailer. According to FOREO, one Luna Mini was sold every minute following the show’s feature. Best of all? You can snag it right now on Amazon!

The FOREO Luna 4 Mini is a dual-sided facial cleansing massager that uses a unique massage to clear the gunk out of pores while exfoliating dull skin. The device uses velvety-soft silicone touchpoints to tackle everywhere from the oily T-zone area to thinner touchpoints like the under-eye. It features a two-zone brush head and has 12 different intensities, including a 30-second Glow Boost mode for ultimate ease.

According to a clinical study, FOREO found that 100% of users reported healthier-looking skin, while 81% of participants saw reduced blemishes. The device is clinically proven to remove up to 99% of dirt, oil and makeup residue. Plus, the silicone touchpoints are up to 35% more hygienic than cleansing brushes with nylon bristles.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this cleansing device. One shopper raved, “My skin texture has improved so much that I have had friends and family compliment my skin,” after a month of use. “My face looks much brighter and less bumpy,” they added. “The silicone bristles are very comfortable.”

Another five-star reviewer shared, “Not only is its design unique and aesthetically pleasing, it feels great on the skin and cleans well.”

If you’re looking to simplify your skincare regimen, this Emily in Paris-approved cleansing device could make things that much easier!

See it: Get the FOREO Luna 4 Mini for just $199 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2024, but are subject to change.