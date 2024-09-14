Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you ever feel like your hair and body need a scented pick-me-up? Whether you’re running errands or heading to the office, a light, easy fragrance can help you feel prettier and breezy while you accomplish everything during your day. Sarah Hyland, known for starring in Modern Family, has a sleek beauty aesthetic and chic fashion sense. We found her favorite hair and body fragrance for $25 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Hyland said that she loves this setting spray and calls it “wonderful.” We actually couldn’t agree more.

This Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist is perfect for those who want to add a little scent to their day. It features a blend of pink dragonfruit, lychee, Brazilian jasmine, ocean air, hibiscus, soft vanilla and sun musk for a full-rounded scent that’s not too overbearing. We love the matte effect it applies and how waterproof it is!

Get the Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this mist, you could spray on your hair right after you add your finishing touches for an extra bump of fragrance. Or, you could add it to your body right before getting dressed so that it permeates the skin and adds a nice base layer of scent that you can build up with your other perfumes.

While reviewing and gushing over this fragrance mist, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I love love love the way this smells! It doesn’t leave a sticky residue on the skin. Also, it’s very lightweight and affordable! I love that the scent has layers! When sprayed on, it gives a different scent than when it’s dried. It reminds me of candy!”

One more reviewer chimed in, “This perfume is amazing. It smells so sweet, and I use it all the time. The perfume bottle is so big, and it just smells amazing. I wear it every day, and I am finished with the first bottle of perfume — I’m onto my second. It is amazing.”

So, if you’re looking for a sweet-smelling, intoxicating fragrance to add to your daily self-care routine, this Sarah Hyland-approved hair and body fragrance mist could make a great addition to your current flow!

