Protect Your Hair From Damage for Summer With This Handy Mist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always remember to wear sunscreen when it’s time to relax outside in the summer months, but many of Us haven’t considered that our hair requires the same type of protection. Yes, seriously — we actually didn’t know sunscreen for hair existed until we found this popular mist from COOLA!

Fact: Our hair is significantly more prone to damage from both the sun and other elements this time of year. We don’t plan on limiting our outdoor time in the summer, so to keep our tresses looking fabulous, having this sunscreen mist on hand is the way to go.

Get the COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This hair sunscreen is filled with SPF 30, which is the recommended level to use for proper protection against harmful UV rays. But don’t worry — you’re not spraying a literal sunscreen on your strands that smells like Banana Boat. It’s formulated specifically to nourish your follicles. This spray is packed with monoi and gota kola extracts that promote hair health, plus the scent has a beachy vibe that’s ideal for the season!

This spray not only protects your hair, but it also keeps your scalp in check too. When your hair is parted, the sliver of scalp exposure can cause it to burn, and speaking from experience, it’s incredibly painful. By spritzing this sunscreen onto your hair and scalp, this won’t be an issue you grapple with!

Get the COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you use a heat protecting product before you blow dry your hair or use hot tools, you should be using this sunscreen mist in the same way. It stays water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is incredibly easy to reapply as needed. Before your next beach day or weekend trip to have some summer fun, make sure you have this sun-shielding hair mist packed in your beauty bag so you’re fully protected from head to toe. You can never be too safe, and this easy breezy product is bound to be your next regimen staple!

See it: Get the COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from COOLA and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!