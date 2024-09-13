Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Acne is one skincare condition that we all have experienced at one time or another. Hormonal breakouts appear like clockwork for some of Us. Painful cystic acne is the culprit for others. Not to mention the occasion breakout from sleeping in makeup or not washing bedding enough. Much to our dismay, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all zit-zapping cure, but acne facial cleansers are a helpful place to start.

Not only do acne cleansers soothe redness and inflammation on active breakouts, but they also help decongest clogged pores to prevent future ones. Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash is a shopper and celeb-approved product that treats acne. Khloe Kardashian once said she used it as a preventative measure to keep breakouts at bay.

This cleanser has a maximum strength 10% benzoyl peroxide, which works as an antiseptic. It reduces inflammation and zaps acne-causing bacteria on the skin. Benzoyl peroxide also helps fade dark spots by promoting cell turnover. It’s not just about the skin on your face. Have you experienced body acne on your back or chest? This foaming wash can be used on those areas too!

For best results, wet the face and apply the foaming wash into your hands. Gently massage it into the face for one to two minutes. Lastly, rinse and thoroughly pat dry at least once daily. Like most acne treatments, shoppers claim they experienced dryness and sun sensitivity after using this foaming cleanser. Be sure to add hydrating moisturizers and SPF into your skincare routine as a follow-up.

Amazon shoppers left detailed reviews dishing about how well it works. “I don’t know what magic sorcery this is but holy crap it works,” one five-star reviewer shared. “My cheeks are completely clear from occasional pimples. My skin looks smooth and clear. I’ve been using this for about two weeks.”

Another reviewer raved about it. “I will recommend this product forever,” they began. “It totally cleared my face. I also use it on my underarms to help with the smell and bacteria,” they continued. “It lathers great. The quality is amazing as well.”

There’s no telling when acne will strike. Make sure you’re ready to go toe-to-toe with pesky breakouts with the help of this bestselling, shopper-approved acne cleanser. Best of all? It only costs $10 on Amazon!

See it: Get the Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.