In a sea of body products that promise to help you relax and pamper your skin, Native SPA’s new Lilac Collection stands out. Not only does it transport you into a heavenly atmosphere that melts the day away, but it also uses its plant-based ingredients to ward off signs of aging for a youthful appearance. Ahead, learn more about the brand’s latest offerings and effective formulas.

Native SPA’s Lilac Collection includes a unique ingredient list that uses the brand’s proprietary bio-retinol blend. The bio retinol assists in skin renovations to reveal softer skin. There is also 100% pure quinoa oil, known for moisturizing properties, strengthening the skin barrier and reducing inflammation. To complement the effective ingredients, Native SPA adds the fresh scent of lilac flowers into each formula by using an exclusive patented extraction process. The result? A creamy lilac fragrance with hints of lavender and the sweetness of Violet.

Get the Native SPA Lilac Smoothing Ritual Set for $64 (originally $80) at Native Spa!

The collection includes Lilac Smoothing Whipped Oil Body Cream, Lilac Smoothing Hands And Feet Cream, Lilac Smoothing Body Lotion or you can get all these in the Native Spa Lilac Smoothing Ritual Set to pamper yourself.

“I love this lotion,” a shopper said. “It’s so fresh smelling. Very moisturizing and not greasy. So far, I love every product I’ve gotten.”

Another shared: “I put it on at night; the smell helps me to go to sleep. In the morning, I am all nice and soft.”

The Smoothing Ritual Set makes an excellent gift for the upcoming giving season or a treat for yourself to help you relax daily!

