What comes to mind when you think of celebrity skincare routines? A lengthy list of luxurious products with ultra-expensive price tags probably tops the list. You know, products enriched with top-of-the-line ingredients to combat whatever skincare woes the A-list experience. However, there are times when celebs keep their beauty shelves stocked with affordable and effective products you can snag for a budget-friendly price on Amazon. Yes, seriously!

Back in 2018, Khloé Kardashian revealed on her app that she uses a zip-zapping facial cleanser to banish active breakouts. The product in question is loved by a lengthy list of notable names, all because of one active ingredient: benzoyl peroxide.

Known for wearing layers of glamorous makeup, Kardashian confessed that she swears by PanOxyl Acne Foaming Face Wash. The Good American founder says it is “strong enough to battle the worst breakout.” The reality star-turned-entrepreneur revealed that while her skin is “pretty clear for the most part,” she uses the face wash as a preventative measure “just in case acne is lurking.” Smart!

Get the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Face Wash for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication update, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The no. 1 best-selling facial cleansing wash on Amazon, PanOxyl is formulated with 10% benzoyl peroxide, which is what truly packs the potent punch. ICYMI, benzoyl peroxide is a topical antiseptic which kills bacteria underneath the skin. The acne-clearing ingredient helps dissolve dead skin cells that clog pores and lead to breakouts. It’s often administered in topical treatments (which can be too drying), so a wash that’s rinsed off quickly after application is the ideal compromise for many of Us with sensitive skin.

The mom-of-two isn’t the only celeb fan of PanOxyl. Singer Madison Beer — who recently stepped out in pimple patches (so relatable!) — told Byrdie that she uses the cleanser every morning. Over 40,000 shoppers also agree, leaving perfect 5-star reviews on Amazon. One reviewer explained just how quickly they saw results. “I included Panoxyl as my nighttime face wash, and in one week, my breakout was under control.”

From celebrities to ordinary shoppers on Amazon, the proof is in the pudding. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Face Wash is a skincare essential — and it’s up for grabs at a wildly affordable price right now. Clear skin is only a few washes away!

