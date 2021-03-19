Shop New and Trendy Spring Styles From Missguided — Up to 55% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Spring style alert! If you’ve been looking for a sign to shop for new-season attire, it’s officially here. What is this sign, you ask? Well, Missguided is having a major sale right now on tons of fresh, fabulous pieces for spring — and there’s so much must-have fashion to shop!

When it comes to sleek styles that are of-the-moment and trendy, Missguided is always one of our first stops. We’re not alone — in fact, we’ve seen stars like Khloé Kardashian and Ashley Benson rocking their awesome items! But here’s the thing: They have a lot to offer, and it can be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re searching for! That’s why we’ve rounded up our nine current favorite finds for your convenience. Peep the brand’s spring drop below and score up to 55% off these lovely looks. Plus, if you spend over $100, you can snag an additional 20% off your entire order through March 31 with the code: WOMANXTRA at checkout. Fashion dreams do come true!

This Silky Satin Shirt Dress

This isn’t your average shirt dress — its fitted cut may give you a stunning hourglass figure!

Get the sage satin pleated waist shirt dress (originally $61) on sale for just $27, available from Missguided!

This Floral Lantern-Sleeve Wrap Top

This blouse is super feminine and romantic! We adore the sheer sleeves and the wrap style, which will look incredible with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Get the white ditsy shirred sleeve wrap blouse (originally $45) on sale for just $20, available from Missguided!

This Lace-Up Cropped Tank

Instead of wearing a basic tank, this lace-up version adds texture and a bit of edge to any outfit. Chic!

Get the pink contrast stitch lace up racer crop top (originally $49) on sale for just $22, available from Missguided!

These Stretchy Ribbed Flare Pants

These pants are just as comfortable as a pair of joggers, but they look infinitely cuter! You can team them with crop tops or oversized T-shirts for a stylish, casual vibe.

Get the camel rib flared pants (originally $35) on sale for just $15, available from Missguided!

This Retro Cropped Denim Jacket

Hello, ’90s throwback! This cropped denim number is such a fun take on the traditional jean jacket aesthetic.

Get the red co ord multi stripe retro cropped denim jacket (originally $76) on sale for just $34, available from Missguided!

This Adorable Mini Dress

This dress is simply swoon-worthy! Its A-line cut and short length make it a springtime staple. Prepare to rock it on repeat!

Get the mint polka dot button through tea dress (originally $51) on sale for just $23, available from Missguided!

This Casual and Comfy Midi Dress

Wearing form-fitting outfits on a daily basis may not be for you, which is why this loose, laid-back dress is an ideal item to have on hand when you can’t decide what to throw on.

Get the black gingham midi smock dress (originally $53) on sale for just $23, available from Missguided!

This Sheer Button-Down Shirt Dress

This may seem a bit risqué, but this sheer shirt dress can act as a gorgeous light cover-up that you can layer over any ensemble!

Get the blue organza oversized shirt dress (originally $59) on sale for just $26, available from Missguided!

These Stretchy Mom Jeans

Mom jeans are already such a cute and comfy style, but this pair has a ton of stretch — so they’re ultra-easy to wear!

Get the blue high waisted comfort stretch denim mom jeans (originally $55) on sale for just $24, available from Missguided!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest spring styles available from Missguided!

