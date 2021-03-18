This Floral Top Can Be Dressed Up, Down and Everywhere in Between

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Warm weather means it’s time to bring out the florals. Every kind, and in every form. Real flowers for sure, but also floral-scented perfumes and candles, floral-infused skincare, floral phone cases, floral wall art and, most importantly, floral prints on our clothing!

Floral clothing just makes Us happy, and it always will. Simple as that. Less simple is finding the perfect floral pieces for our wardrobe. They need to evoke that springtime feeling from top to bottom, from fabric to print. Plus, the more ways we can wear them, the better. For a floral piece that can find a deserving spot in any outfit or scenario, you’ve come to the right place!

Get the Actloe Floral Print V Neck Tank Top Blouse for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Actloe top is such a pretty find, we felt a bit dazzled when we spotted it! The loose, flowy fit, the ruffle cap sleeves, the notch V-neckline — love at first sight exists and this top’s existence proves it. The details don’t end there. How about the decorative buttons running down the front, or the adorable perforated accent strips running horizontally across the tops of the shoulders and the backs of the shoulder blades?

This blouse comes in three different floral designs. One is white with a navy print, one is navy with a blue, pink, white and orange print and the last is red with a whole mix of subtle colors to balance its brightness. All are excellent choices, and all are open to so many potential outfits. Dress one up by tucking it into a skirt and strapping on a pair of heels, dress one down with a pair of cotton leggings and moccasins or keep it cool and casual with denim and sneakers!

Want to check out more affordable floral tops to round out your spring and summer wardrobe? We’ve picked out a few more faves for you:

The fluttery bell sleeves on this luvamia blouse go beautifully with its bold floral prints!

For a smaller, more delicate type of floral print, we say go for this chiffon VIISHOW blouse!

This Angashion blouse takes things off the shoulder for a totally romantic vibe!

Go backless in this cropped Floerns blouse!

For something more casual, this comfy, striped CEASIKERY tee will do the trick!

