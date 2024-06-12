Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maxi dresses are super versatile and ridiculously comfortable. We’ve established that many times before. But you can always buy just one more, especially when there are so many to choose from. If you’re feeling like you want to spend a little extra cash and expand your closet a bit, we’ve narrowed things down to a specific dress that you absolutely have to have in your collection.

Get thee to Amazon and pick up the Molerani Maxi Dress with Pockets for just $37. It may be called a “loose” and “plain” maxi dress, but it’s anything but boring. At a first glance, you’ll notice that there’s an obscene amount of prints and colors to choose from, 42 to be exact. You can get this dress in just about any design that fits your personality, and it’s definitely worth checking over what’s there before moving forward, but let’s talk about the actual dress’s construction first.

The dress is constructed similarly to a long, flowing tank top, but it’s so much more than that. It’s solid with thick straps and it goes all the way down to the floor, like a good maxi dress should, unless you’re wearing heels. The skirt portion is elasticized to be more flattering, and it’s a completely simple fit overall. It also has a couple of pockets, which you likely know how rare those are in a skirt or a dress at all.

This is one maxi dress you’re going to have to make yours. Be sure to pick one that you like best, and nab it while it’s still available. Some of these designs are running out of stock extremely quickly, and you don’t want to miss out.

