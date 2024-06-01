Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to summer clothing, the breezier the pieces, the better! What’s more, opting for a cute dress can help level out your warm-weather attire. If you’re looking for a new alternative to add to the mix, we have you covered! We found the cutest maxi style that we’re sure you’ll love — and it’s only $34 at Walmart!
This Mevireiy Women Boho Maxi Dress will add some frill and color to your summer wardrobe rotation. It features a 70% cotton and 30% polyester fabrication for a breathable and comfy option. Also, it has the chicest spaghetti straps and has a light but eye-catching print that exudes warm-weather energy!
Get the Mevireiy Women Boho Maxi Dress for $34 at Walmart!
To style it, you could pair it with flat sandals and a cardigan for a refined but stylish look. Or, you could rock it with heels and a statement-making bag for a fun, elevated twist. Further, this option comes in nine colors and has a S to L size range.
Although this dress doesn’t have any reviews, rest assured that you’re getting the best bang for your buck. It’s a versatile option you will practically want to live in this summer!
So, if you’re looking for a light and easy dress option you can wear to everything during the warmer months this year, this boho maxi dress could do the trick!
See it: Get the Mevireiy Women Boho Maxi Dress for $34 at Walmart!
Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Mevireiy here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!