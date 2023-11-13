Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

On the red carpet, you see your favorite stars showing off heels for the money shot, but when caught by the paparazzi, we find they’re just like Us (kind of, at least). They often prefer a comfy shoe that gets them from A to B with ease!

Cue the electric bass intro, because “these [shoes] are made for walkin’” …the streets, to the office, date night and, well, pretty much everywhere you need to go. Gone are the days when women put on heels to please the patriarchy. Today, we please ourselves. Sure, who doesn’t love the feeling they get when they place on a pair of heels and step into a room six inches taller than their ex? For those days, we have our favorite stilettos on reserve; for all the rest, we have selected cute tennies which scream “quiet luxury” and comfort all in the same breath.

The trend these days is to wear an oversized suit to the office or girls’ night with white, sleek sneaks which give off Victoria Beckham vibes. Or perhaps you’re looking to flex your retro muscle and don some Adidas kicks. Either way, we have neutrals, slip-ons and more to suit your prima drama style!

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers

Made from recycled material, these classic Stan Smiths (named after the famous American tennis player) are ideal for all-day wear, including your date night. It’s all about how you present yourself and style them. May we suggest oversized trousers and a fitted cropped sweater or boxy top? Toss over a sweater and a Yankees cap and you’ll look like an off-duty model!

$100.00 See it!

Veja Campo Sneakers

These low-cut lace-ups have a round-toe silhouette and serve a laissez-faire attitude. A former Vogue editor casually kicked these shoes under her desk while we studied French and discussed fashion. In short, I was mesmerized by her casual chic style that always came with a side of Jane Birkin and wicker basket. Now, it’s your turn to turn heads and be that girl.

$175.00 See it!

Olukai Pehuea Li Sneakers

B-Corp certified, these shoes are the most comfortable pair of tennies I have ever worn. They are breathable and lightweight, created as a dual slip-on or lace-up shoe. Plus, you don’t need to wear socks, making it a great all-year weathered shoe worth the investment.

$100.00 See it!

Veronica Beard Valentina Sneakers

Higher priced but worth the splurge, these high-quality sneakers give Us lots of cushion and a padded collar around the shoe. This two-tone construction provides texture and depth, pulling from suede and leather materials!

$295.00 See it!

Asics GT-2000® 12 Sneakers

Asics is a trendy brand seen on countless celebs from Reese Witherspoon to Hailey Bieber, and the literal kicker? They’re great for all activities: pickleball, rock climbing and speed dating (trust me, you may want to run for it).

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$140.00 See it!