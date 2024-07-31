Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The clock is winding down, dear reader. After nearly a month of deals, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially ends on Sunday, August 4. We’ve got less than a week left to get massive markdowns on everything from luxurious skincare to shoes and dreamy dresses. If you act fast you can stock up on must-see dresses under $65.

That’s right. You can snag everything from tenniscore-inspired minis to office-friendly frocks without breaking the bank. We rounded up a versatile collection of dreamy dresses to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check out our top picks ahead and be sure to get your swiping finger ready to press “add to cart.”

1. Take Up to 61% off BDG Urban Outfitters

Our Absolute Favorite: Milkmaid dresses are always a fashionable choice. This khaki-colored mini features the cutest button detailing!

Check out all BDG Urban Outfitters products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 69% off Vince Camuto

Our Absolute Favorite: Bring your love of flowers into the office. The work-approved midi dress has a vibrant floral design and features a cute keyhole cut-out at the back!

Check out all Vince Camuto products on sale at Nordstrom here!

3. Take Up to 61% off All in Favor

Our Absolute Favorite: Heading to a party with an all-white dress code? This puff sleeve mini has scalloped lace along the bust and a flattering empire waistline!

Check out all All in Favor products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 62% off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: This slip dress features a few of our favorite things. Think lace trim, teeny weeny polka dots and a thigh-high slit!

Check out all Open Edit products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 75% off Top Shop

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a fashionista with a knack for oversized styles, add this stripe shirtdress to your cart ASAP!

Check out all Top Shop products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 62% off Chelsea28

Our Absolute Favorite: This spaghetti strap black dress is perfect for formal nights out!

Check out all Chelsea28 products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 69% off Zella

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re heading to the pickleball court or heading to lunch with your besties serve tenniscore style courtesy of this purple sleeveless polo dress!

Check out all Zella products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 50% off Zoe and Claire

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all boss babes! You’ll want to pull out this sleeveless sweater and pleated skirt-style dress the next time you’re leading an in-person meeting. It’s just that sophisticated and chic!

Check out all Zoe and Claire products on sale at Nordstrom here!