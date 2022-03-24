Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Okay, confession time: We feel naked without our nails being done. We don’t know what it is. There’s just something about a colorful, polished manicure that makes Us feel like we can take on the world.

Okay, second confession time: We’re so bad at applying nail polish on ourselves! Our hands shake, and the polish gets everywhere. When we use red nail polish, it looks like a crime scene.

That’s why — up until recently — you could find Us in the nail salon getting a professional manicure every other week. Honestly, we had just accepted that that was our lot in life. After all, there are worse things to be addicted to than manicures.

Well, as it turns out, we found a better thing to be addicted to: at-home dip kit manicures. If you had told Us a year ago that we’d be regularly doing our nails at home, we wouldn’t have believed you. Dip powder has totally changed the game!

Our favorite brand is called Nailboo — a five-star backed, ultra-popular online brand that has developed a cult following of nail care lovers who swear by it. And it’s no wonder why! Nailboo gives you a professional-quality manicure or pedicure at a fraction of the cost and the time.

Read more about why everyone is so obsessed with Nailboo below, and check out these game-changing dip kits on their website today.

Three Reasons We’re Over the Nail Salon

First, we have a bit of a rant for you. Is anyone else sick of going to get their nails done? What used to be a soothing or therapeutic experience now just seems like a chore — and an expensive one at that. Here’s what drove Us away from the salon for good.

Reason #1: It Takes Forever

The better the manicure, the longer it takes. Between acrylics, gel polish and even just waiting your turn, a nail salon visit can quickly snowball from an hour to an afternoon.

What’s more, traditional polish requires lots of downtime. You can’t just get a manicure and walk out. You have to dry your nails under LED or UV light, then spend the next few hours being very careful what you touch. Who has the time or the patience?

Reason #2: It Doesn’t Last Long Enough

To that point: Why should we have to be so freaked out about smudging or chipping our nails, especially if we’re already paying a professional premium on them?

Way too often, we discover chips on our nails just days (or even hours!) after getting them done. We’ve gone back to the salon for many a touch up, but honestly, we don’t have the time for that. We just want them to last!

Reason #3: It’s Expensive

This brings Us to our final complaint: Does anyone else feel like manicure and pedicure prices have skyrocketed recently? The more they chip, the more often we have to go back to the salon for a fresh coat. Between the service itself, the tip, and the cost of any extras, this is a habit we can’t exactly afford any more.

Before we heard about Nailboo, we’d resigned ourselves to the nail salon with all of its waiting, chipping and added costs. Now, thanks to Nailboo, we finally have a better solution that doesn’t compromise on anything!

Three Reasons Everyone Is Obsessed With Dip Powder Nails

If you’re like Us and find at-home manicures ridiculously difficult — don’t even get us started on our left hand versus our right — then dip powder might be just the thing you’ve been needing!

Seriously, it’s so simple, and it delivers perfect results every time. If you need more convincing, check out these three reasons we’re obsessed with dip powder nails.

Reason #1: It’s Easy and Quick

For some reason, we used to think there was some magic involved with high-quality manicures. Turns out, it’s actually pretty simple. That is, if you have the right tools.

Dip powder manicures only require the right sequence of dipping your nails into powders and applying clear liquid coats on top. Even the shakiest hand can manage it!

Nailboo makes it easy, with lots of tutorials on their site and clear instructions within their dip kits.

Basically, it goes like this:

You apply a base liquid, then dip your finger into the build powder. This attracts the color you apply later. Next, apply another layer of base liquid and dip your finger into the color of your choice. Brush away any excess powder, then add an activation liquid, and wait two minutes. Finally, add a topcoat. Voila — that’s it!

Your nails dry almost immediately, and you have a flawless manicure within minutes.

It’s seriously that simple.

Reason #2: It Lasts Way Longer Than Polish Manicures

Even better, this is not your average manicure. You can say goodbye to chips and smudges — these manicures will not budge.

Customers rave about Nailboo’s long-lasting results. These dip powder manicures and pedicures last from three to six weeks. Compare that to your standard polish manicure, which can barely last hours, let alone weeks! Dip powders clearly have nail polish beat.

That said, dip powders are just as easy to remove as polish and gel, if not more so. Nailboo includes remover clips in all of their kits that help soak your nails in acetone for easy powder removal.

That way, you can switch up your color whenever you want, depending on your outfit, mood, or current Pinterest inspo.

Reason #3: It Saves Money

The longer a manicure lasts, the less often you need to go to the salon. What’s great about dip powder kits — including Nailboo — is how quickly you discover it’s worth the investment.

No more appointments. No more upsold services. Just a perfect set of nails that last for weeks, all done from the comfort of your bed, bathroom, or living room.

P.S. We like to do Nailboo while we’re watching TV. It’s kind of our new favorite hobby.

Ready To Try Dip Kits? We Recommend Nailboo

Want to become a new member of the dip powder family? Welcome one and all — we love making new perfectly-manicured pals!

We’re proud advocates for dip powder manicures. We’ve recommended them to so many friends and always love to see how quickly they become obsessed, too (and how good their nails look!).

There are a number of dip powder brands out there, but as you can see, we’re big fans of Nailboo. If you ask Us, they’ve got the best formula, price and color options on the market.

Nailboo’s Formula Can’t Be Beat

Vegan and 100% cruelty-free, Nailboo’s formula is our favorite. They’ve managed to crack the code on all sorts of looks and styles — matte, glitter, translucent, opaque, you name it.

You can also dip different colors on top of each other to create unique effects and professional-grade manicures and pedicures.

We’ve tried a few dip powders at this point, but Nailboo is the simplest to use with the most reliable results and colors.

So Many Five-Star Reviews, So Little Time

You don’t just need to take our word for it! We’re only one of many die-hard Nailboo supporters. We recommend taking a quick meander through their website to see just how many five-star reviews the brand has received.

Nothing unites women like a brand that makes beauty care a little easier and less expensive. Nailboo is That Brand for That Girl (or That Guy). Here are a few of the most recent reviews on their dip kit:

“Absolutely love the Nailboo dip kit! I usually spend at least $70 on each salon visit. Now I just use Nailboo and my nails look just like the salon!” – Lulu M.

“Got this as an early birthday present from my niece and wow am I happy! My nails have stayed beautiful for over 5 weeks now.” – Sherri W.

“Worth every penny! Didn’t think getting nails that are salon quality from home would be so easy or I would have done this a long time ago!” – Annie C.

See what we mean? Nailboo’s dip kits are sweeping fingers and toes across the nation.

Last Thoughts on At-Home Dip Kits

At the end of the day, you’ve got enough on your plate. Wouldn’t it be nice to have one less thing to do every weekend? Wouldn’t it be nice to save a little cash and still get that smooth, perfect manicure that makes you feel so good? Wouldn’t it be nice if we just stop talking now so you can head over to Nailboo’s site and check out some of their 60+ colors?

Okay, okay, we can’t help it! We love this stuff.

Go to Nailboo’s site now and see if their incredible dip powders are right for you. We have a funny feeling you’ll be just as obsessed as we are.

