Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The clock is ticking and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is slowly coming to an end. Bargain shoppers have until midnight on October 9 to stock up on their last-minute necessities. Whether it’s comfortable sneakers or household appliances, you should head to Amazon to check out the massive markdowns that are available. Right now, we’re swooning over name-brand and designer jeans. Shoppers can save big on brands like Hudson, 7 for All Mankind, Levi’s and more. Check out this list of luxurious jeans on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
1. Our Absolute Favorite: With over 67K ratings, it’s safe to say that these Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are a must — was $48, now just $18!
2. Runner Up: These Amazon Essential jeans feature a sleek straight-leg silhouette perfect for tucking into your favorite fall boots — was $29, now just $21!
3. We Also Love: These Levi’s jeans are so comfortable and chic that you’ll want to get them in multiple colors — was $70, now just $!43
4. True-to-Size: Sometimes it’s difficult to find a pair of jeans that fit properly. Luckily, these Levi’s jeans fit true-to-size — was $80, now just $36!
5. Comfy Trends: There’s no denying that wide-leg jeans are a hit right now. These mid-rise flare-leg Lee jeans come in a fun balck shade that’s perfect for pairing with spooky Halloween costumes — was $35, now just $16!
6. Bestseller: These baggy Levi’s jeans are a hit with shoppers and are ranked bestsellers — was $80, now just $34!
7. Buttoned Up: These Lucky Brand jeans feature a high-waist silhouette and a button-down closure — was $21, now just $17!
8. Talk About Texture: These Hudson jeans have a shiny coating that makes them look super chic — was $225, now just $95!
9. Soft and Stretchy: These 7 for All Mankind jeans are made from cotton and spandex, making for a soft and stretchy fit — was $198, now just $145!
10. Edgy Chic: Channel edgy chic vibes in these form-fitting Hudson flare-leg jeans — was $175, now just $109!
11. Cropped Silhouette: These high-rise Joe jeans have a unique cropped boot-cut design — was $188, now just $90!
12. Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown: may have gotten her start on Netflix’s Stranger Things, but her venture into fashion is unmatched. These Florence by Mills jeans have an oversized, boyfriend-style fit — was $70, now just $53!
13. Last but Not Least: These Frame jeans deliver a unique take on the trendy Palazzo pants style — was $268, now just $188!
