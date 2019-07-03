



Freeze. Okay, now we want you to be honest. Are you slouching right now? Hunched over a bit? This isn’t a shaming thing — we were totally slouched over too. We want our posture to be better, but it’s so hard to concentrate on standing up straight for more than like, 20 seconds at a time!

With the Naot Kayla sandals, our good posture will stem from the bottom up. These shoes actually claim to encourage a “natural and correct posture,” and all we have to do is wear them! We’ll want to, too, since they’re actually really cute! Clearly, they’re doing something (or many things) right because these sandals have over 1,200 reviews!

See it: Get the Naot Kayla sandals (originally $140) starting at just $126 at Zappos!

Shoppers say these shoes are “sublimely comfortable” right out of the box and “stay securely on the foot,” which is part of why so many are buying multiple pairs at once. “They go with everything,” so why not? They also “have great support” and are of “excellent” quality, and one reviewer even called their pair a “life-saver” after they broke their foot!

These Kayla sandals have three leather straps, with an adjustable quarter strap, that are breathable to keep our feet cool and feeling fresh all day long. The ankle strap has a hidden hook-and-loop fastener for a super quick and easy adjustable fit!

The footpad is shock-absorbent, making every step we take feel like we’re walking on puffy clouds. They also absorb sweat, preventing odor and discomfort! This footpad is specially shaped with a “supportive anatomical structure” that keeps us standing tall and straight without us having to consciously push our shoulders back!

Adding to the style factor of these sandals is a 1 ½-inch wedge and a ½-inch platform, helping to elongate our legs and accentuate their shape. At the bottom we’ll find the flexible sole, which further absorbs shocks and has gripping properties for a forever-steady trek!

These lightweight Kaylas are currently available in 18 colors. Make sure to check out Black Lace Nubuck first, as this printed pair is on sale! There are so many solid shades for us to choose from too, some with different finishes, from black, to grey, to white, to pink, to green, to blue, to metallic and beyond!

These sandals are so beloved, we can only imagine their high review count is going to climb even higher, with five stars flying all over the place. When a shoe not only keeps our feet comfortable but has positive effects on the rest of our body too, we never want to be without it. Especially when it can go with anything from jeans, to dresses, to jumpsuits!

We’ll be off now. The thing is, we “accidentally” added every single one of these Kayla sandals to our cart and we’re having trouble removing any of them, so we may just get them all!

