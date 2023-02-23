Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

As temperatures slowly start to rise, we’re already daydreaming about spring and summer. Fresh flowers in bloom, birds chirping, the sun shining — everything’s coming up roses! Now we just want a warm-weather wardrobe to match. Our closet is filled with all the breezy basics: sundresses, shorts and skirts. But what we’re missing is a one-piece that can take Us from the office to out on the town. We’re busy working women, so we need a day-to-night dress code.

Another day, another Amazon slay! This utility-style jumpsuit just dropped on the site earlier this month, and we’re already obsessed. Think about how long it usually takes to pick out an outfit for any given occasion. Now you can save all that precious time by grabbing this one-piece on the go. Whether you’re attending a business meeting, birthday party or barbecue, this jumpsuit gets the job done.

Get the Pretty Garden Women’s 2023 Summer Jumpsuit for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Pretty Garden Women’s 2023 Summer Jumpsuit is both flattering and functional. The wrap cut and belted waist provides tummy control that cinches your waist, while the wide-leg silhouette elongates your figure and the short sleeves cover your upper arms. Featuring lightweight fabric, this jumpsuit is soft and stretchy. Plus, it comes with pockets!

Available in a variety of different shades, you can go for a pop of color or keep it simple with a neutral. Just add some jewelry, heels and a fun bag, and your #OOTD is complete.

Here are five of the top reviews of this versatile jumpsuit:

“Wow! I am in love with this outfit! It is quality material, not see-through and well-constructed. Fits like a dream and TTS. Can easily be dressed up or down and so comfy. Great for parties, events, even a wedding! Highly recommend!”

“The color is gorgeous and eye-catching. I got a million compliments when I wore it to church. The fabric is flowy and has a bit of stretch. It’s very, very comfortable. Depending on the shoes and jewelry one wears, this can feel extra dressy, or it can feel somewhat casual.”

“It fits exact and was perfect for the engagement party I wore it too. It was also comfortable. Overall I got so many compliments on the fit and color.”

“This jumpsuit is casual, but still dressy enough to wear to work or out at night. It is incredibly comfortable without looking baggy or unfitted. It fits nicely and I can cinch the waist more with the belt if needed. Thefabric is comfortable and breathable but not see-through at all. Great easy work outfit!”

“I love the jumpsuit. If you want to hide the cleavage, there is a snap fastener nicely positioned there for that purpose. But you can leave it open too depending on the amount of reveal you want. It is made of polyester but it feels so soft!!”

