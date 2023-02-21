Jackpot! This Puff-Sleeve Blazer Is on Trend and on Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

On repeat! While we’re definitely not against repeating a great outfit, sometimes we start to feel like a specific outfit is the only wearable option we have. Our mind goes blank when we try to put any other pieces together in our head. We need something new every once in a while — especially if we’re planning on seeing the same people or even taking photos!

How about grabbing a new piece that can help create many different chic outfits? Something like a cute spring blazer you can wear to elevate anything from leggings and a tee to a slip dress and heels. Bonus points for grabbing it on sale!

Was $60 On Sale: $49 You Save 18% See it!

This Happy Sailed blazer is capturing the hearts of shoppers everywhere — plus the envy of onlookers who want one of their own. Now is a fantastic time to buy it too, as it’s officially under $50. Plus, it’s suitable for the upcoming season. It’s a nice, lightweight layer that can work for a variety of occasions!

This lined blazer has a lapel collar, functional flap pockets and an open front. No button closures! If you want to wear it closed, however, you can always slip a belt around your waist. It’s a flattering effect too!

But the main detail that stuck out to Us, of course, is the sleeve design. The sleeves are ruched and add on pretty puffs at the shoulders for a feminine yet structured look!

Was $60 On Sale: $49 You Save 18% See it!

This blazer comes in 12 solid shades, making finding the hue that suits you a cinch. We know so many will be drawn to the black version, but light pink and light green are so cute too. There are also options like grey, white and khaki if you want something that will go with as many other pieces as possible. There’s also a bonus 13th option on the page, which is black with pearlescent accents on the pockets!

This blazer is machine washable, so you can keep it fresh and clean for every time you want to wear it. You could wear it to the office with a blouse and slacks, or you could take it for a night out with a mini dress and heeled booties. It’s ready for a shopping trip downtown too with jeans and a mock-neck top, or for a breezy sidewalk brunch with a flowy jumpsuit. You’ll wear this piece on repeat, but the outfit options will feel endless!

Was $60 On Sale: $49 You Save 18% See it!

Not your style? Shop more from Happy Sailed here and explore other blazers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!