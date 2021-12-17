Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to sparkle! From holiday parties to New Year’s Eve bashes, this is literally your time to shine. Celebrate this new chapter with a festive outfit that lights up the room. While sparkly dresses are always a fun choice, our latest fashion obsession is a sequin skirt. We’ve seen this style all over our Instagram feeds and favorite shopping sites. Add a tank or blouse on top, or even play with proportions by pairing your skirt with a tucked-in sweater. Shine as bright as the Times Square ball in these trendy finds from Amazon.

This High-Waisted Midi

This top-rated midi skirt is the bestseller in Women’s Night Out Skirts on Amazon. “Purchased for NYE and it fit perfect,” one shopper said. “It’s a little stretchy so you have room for movement. Does not ride up. The sequins did not fall off.”

Get the PrettyGuide Women’s Sequin Skirt High Waist for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Stretchy Ombré Mini

Available in 15 different colors, including ombré styles, this sequin skirt is a showstopper. “This skirt is amazing quality and super comfortable!! It’s stretchy,” shared one shopper. “Definitely a great buy.”

Get the MANER Women’s Sequin Skirt for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ruched Miniskirt

For a flattering fit with tummy control, try this ruched miniskirt. “I have been looking for the perfect sequin skirt for YEARS that was tasteful, long enough for me (I’m 5’11’’), and not crazy expensive. I’m VERY pleased with this,” reported one review. “Sequins are high quality and it’s a comfy fit.”

Get the Anna-Kaci Womens Ruched Tulip Hem Body Con Sequin Mini Skirt for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Asymmetrical Mini Skirt

Switch it up with this asymmetrical metallic mini skirt. One customer commented, “Wore this on New Year’s, absolutely love. Good quality and not itchy!”

Get the LIUMILAC Womens Ruched Sequin Asymmetrical Hem for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mermaid Maxi Skirt

If you want to rock sequins while showing less skin, opt for this mermaid-style maxi skirt. “I absolutely love this skirt! It’s gorgeous! It is stretchy, to the point I didn’t even unzip it to get it on,” said one shopper. “Just order it! You can thank me later! Happy shopping!”

Get the PrettyGuide Women’s Sequin Maxi Skirt Bodycon Mermaid Skirt for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!