Shine All Season Long in These Sparkly Sequin Tops From Nordstrom

The holiday season is upon Us! We’re already daydreaming about Christmas cheer and cozy cups of cocoa. Our idea of a winter wonderland is nearly identical to Buddy’s agenda in the movie Elf: “First, we’ll make snow angels for two hours, then we’ll go ice skating, then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough as fast as we can and then we’ll snuggle.” One thing he forgot to mention? Hosting a holiday party. We love any excuse to celebrate in style. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by shimmering in sequins?

It’s the right time to rock the night away, so deck the halls in these dazzling tops from Nordstrom! You’ll be turning heads at your next holiday party in these merry and bright blouses. Read on to shop our favorite sequin shirts!

This High-Neck Halter Top

Go for the gold in this flattering and festive sequin halter top. “Classic for any closet,” one shopper declared. “Dress up or down. A great holiday piece or Vegas or whatever celebratory event you need to attend.”

Get the Halogen High Neck Sequin Halter Top for just $69 at Nordstrom!

This One-Shoulder Cutout Top

Give the cold shoulder in cold weather with this silver sequin shirt. We’re smitten with all the darling details — the asymmetrical silhouette, the cutout sleeve and the bow on top.

Get the Cece One-Shoulder Sequin Top for just $89 at Nordstrom!

This Gingham Puff Sleeve Top

Make a major fashion statement in this gorgeous gingham top. Available in black/white and yellow/navy, this puff-sleeve sequin shirt is fashion-forward and fabulous.

Get the English Factory Sequin Gingham Top for just $70 at Nordstrom!

This Ruched Cropped Camisole

Steal the show in this sequin cropped cami, featuring adjustable ties and straps for extra flexibility. Just like its name, this flirty top is perfect for girls’ night out all year long.

Get the WAYF GNO Sequin Camisole for just $49 at Nordstrom!

This Long Sleeve Color-Block Top

This sophisticated sequin shirt looks like it’s straight off the runway. Plus, the black-and-white Cruella vibes are totally on trend! Take this unique top from Halloween to New Year’s Eve.

Get the 4th & Reckless Loretta Long Sleeve Sequin Top for just $58 at Nordstrom!

