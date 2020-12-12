This Sequin Sweatshirt Is Festive for the Holidays in a Low-Key Way

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every holiday season, ugly sweaters usually take the spotlight. Chaotic prints and patterns are everywhere you look, with candy canes, gingerbread cookies, reindeer, Santas, mistletoe and wrapped presents all somehow making their presence known on just one piece!

But what if ugly sweaters aren’t your thing, or you usually just reserve them for theme parties? What if your style is usually on the more minimal side? You want to stay festive throughout the season, but you don’t want to overdo it, especially once Christmas has passed. Or what if you’re looking for a wonderfully wintry piece that anyone can wear, regardless of which holidays they celebrate? We have just the find for you!

Get the ANRABESS Holiday Crew Neck Sweatshirt With Sequins for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt has long sleeves, a crew neckline, banded cuffs and a banded hem. Simple, comfy, effortless. It has dropped shoulders too, adding to the comfy-chic effect. The low-key festivity comes in with the snowflake design in the center. This snowflake is covered in golden sequins, yet the lines of the design are on the narrower side, so you get the shine without the extreme glare.

This pullover is fun and seasonal without screaming, “Hey, I’m a holiday sweatshirt!” It whispers it instead, gently, like the way a single snowflake falls onto your tongue.

This sweatshirt is made of 95% cotton, perfected with 5% spandex for stretch. It’s soft, skin-friendly and ideal for anything from lounging to posing for a photo outside after the season’s first big snowfall. It’s machine-washable too, which is always an important plus for Us!

We love the white version of this sweatshirt for winter, but it also comes in black and red should either of those better fit your (or a friend’s) style. You’ll notice, however, there are actually 13 options available on this Amazon page. What about the rest? For a similar look that replaces the snowflake design with that of a reindeer or Christmas tree, you’ve come to the right place!

We love how sequins dress this sweatshirt up enough that it can be worn with anything from leggings and fuzzy slippers to a mini skirt and heels. It’s such a stunning holiday find, and it’s something you can wear year after year. We know we want this year to be our first with it, but not our last!

