10 Fun and Festive Face Masks That Will Show Off Your Personality

It’s no secret that face masks have become a daily accessory. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we had a small selection to choose from. In fact, we were all clamoring for any type of face covering that we could get — while making sure medical-grade options were reserved for frontline workers who needed them most. Since then, the offering has evolved. Brands have developed reusable cloth masks that are seriously stylish, and can show off our personalities in the process. Honestly, some of them are actually quite funny — and can potentially put a (hidden) smile on someone’s face!

Popular face masks today range from fun graphic prints, to political or personal statements, to funky designs. If we have to wear a mask — as we all should, per the current CDC guidelines — then why not at least try to have a little fun with the situation?

With that in mind, we found so many face masks that are bound to be solid additions to your collection. While it may be uncomfortable at times, wearing a mask is a crucial action in order to help our communities stay safe during this trying time. Face masks may not fully protect you or others from contracting every type of viral infection, but wearing an appropriate covering can significantly reduce the rate of which illness can spread. Do your part and pick out one of the personality-filled masks below, or grab one as a stocking stuffer for the holiday season!