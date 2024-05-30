Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In a perfect world I’d never have to wear a bra. Realistically, that’s just not possible in certain situations. I can get away with ditching the undergarment throughout the winter because most of my sweaters are bulky and modest enough, but the same can’t be said for some of my favorite summer clothes.

Related: I Can’t Stop Wearing This Ridiculously Comfortable Romper Dress Rompers are one of the greatest inventions of, like, ever. If you’ve ever needed to find a quick and easy outfit that makes you look good, feel good, and keeps you comfortable, then you know all about why anyone would sing their praises. I found a particularly great one on Amazon when browsing for the […]

Once the weather heats up, most of the tops and dresses I wear are made from lightweight, almost see-through materials, While I could comfortably wear a traditional bra in some designs, others have too many cutouts or straps. And I simply won’t be that girl who waltzes around with her bra on full display!

I’ve tried many pasties and sticky bras over the years to solve this issue, though none have been able to compare to the Niidor Adhesive Bra. Everything about this bra is top notch, from the strong adhesive and flattering cut to the front snap closure and inclusive sizing.

Get the Niidor Adhesive Bra on sale for just $25 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Picture this: Instead of worrying about having a nip slip or figuring out how to hide your bra straps this summer, you can just stick on this adhesive bra and go! This style is made from medical-grade silicone that won’t trigger irritation and manages to stay put all day long, even when you’re feeling extra sweaty.

Many sticky bras also don’t do much for your figure, but this one goes above and beyond to help you feel more confident. This is possible thanks to the deep V cut and front clasp that helps create your ideal amount of cleavage, no matter what size your chest is. I really appreciate the push-up feature because, unlike traditional underwire push-up bras, this one doesn’t dig in whatsoever.

I’m not the only one who adores this bra, though. Over 24,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their seal of approval, and a few even say that it’s the one bra they buy over and over again. “If you have been looking for a sticky bra that will last a long time for rewears and stays stuck even through sweat, this is 100% the bra for you,” one happy customer writes. “I don’t have a large breast, only a B cup, however I have had no issues with it falling off even if I am in the hot summer weather. The bra is seamless and pulls everything together so well. Like I said, I have been rebuying this product for years and don’t plan on stopping!!”

This may sound a little dramatic, but I may never wear any other bra but the Niidor Adhesive Bra ever again. When you find something as practical and comfortable as this, it’s best to stock up. I’ll surely be grabbing this all summer and beyond, and I’m sure you will too after you try it for yourself. Happy shopping!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Niidor Adhesive Bra on sale for just $25 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.