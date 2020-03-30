No Gym? Take Up Running With These Under-$50 Nike Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Trying to figure out a new workout regimen with your gym closed? One of the easiest ways to get your sweat on is by heading outside and running. If you’re able keep yourself at a safe distance from others, then running can do wonders for your health — both physically and mentally! Of course, if you’re living in a congested area, this may not be an option — and you should opt for an at-home method instead.

We all know getting motivated to work out can be incredibly hard — and that the running lifestyle is notoriously difficult as a beginner. But there is a common philosophy that nabbing new workout gear is the key to keeping yourself active and fit. Why not do that with the help of these amazing lightweight Nike sneakers? Not only are they completely adorable, they won’t cost you more than $50!

These sneakers have all of the elements that make for a spectacular running shoe. They’re light as a feather and have a design that’s specifically intended for pounding the pavement. They’re super flexible so that they can support your feet while running — with no chafing or uncomfortable blisters. They’re even lined with an incredibly soft fabric to ensure that your workout is as pleasant as it can possibly be.

The fabric on these shoes is incredibly breathable as well, so that your feet won’t fall victim to excessive sweating. They have a foam insole that elevates the complete comfort of these sneakers even more. The heel on these shoes even mimics the shape of the arch on your foot and heel for increased support.

You choose between four different color schemes so that these sneakers will perfectly complement your style. If you’re all about dressing chic and sleek, the monochromatic black pair are definitely the way to go. And for a sportier look, the black and white pair are even better. If you want a color that’s better suited for the spring and summer, the light lavender and peach combo is absolutely fitting.

We have a feeling that getting into running (or just working out in general) will become a lot easier with the help of these Nike sneakers. And honestly, at this price, who can resist? Just do it, as they say!

