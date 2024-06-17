Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer fashion is so fun. You can wear just about anything and because the weather is so dreamy you’ll feel super comfortable no matter what you’re rocking. If you ask Us, there’s nothing more dreamy than summer dresses. From flirty sundresses to flowy maxis there are endless styles to rock during the summer.

If you’re looking for a luxe-looking style that you can dress up or down, then head straight to Walmart. The retailer’s trusted No Boundaries brand has a stunning slip maxi dress that shoppers compare to a luxe style from a designer brand. Best of all? It only costs $10!

Crafted from a combination of polyester and spandex this curve-hugging slip dress is a stunning summer staple. Not only is it lightweight and comfortable, but it’s so versatile. It’s the perfect option for days when you don’t know what to wear because it looks effortlessly polished and refined.

This maxi dress comes with adjustable straps to provide support if you opt to rock it without a bra. In comes in four colors, including black soot, hot cocoa and mellow blue, which just so happens to have a unique design. It’s available in sizes XS through XXL, however, shoppers advise that it’s so stretchy that you can size down and still feel comfortable.

If you ask Walmart shoppers, this dress lives up to the hype. “[This dress is a] great little dupe for a much more expensive brand,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I love the color and how comfortable it feels on your skin.”

Whether you plan on turning into a couch potato or heading out to grab dinner with your besties, you can’t go wrong with this maxi dress. It’s so comfortable and chic that shoppers compare it to a similar style from a celeb-owned brand. Luckily you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. This dress only costs $10!

