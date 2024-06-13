Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s time to get excited! In exactly one week, we’ll celebrate the official start of summer. We’re ready to enjoy fun in the sun and hit the road for exciting vacations. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve spent the past few weeks planning comfy outfits to take you everywhere from casual Fridays at work to dreamy Mediterranean resorts.

When you think about Walmart, you probably think about the convenience of snagging everyday items. That extends to fashion and footwear, too. The trusted retailer has luxurious brands like Scoop and Free Assembly that deliver rich mom-friendly pieces. Walmart also features classic brands from celebs like Jessica Simpson and Sofia Vergara. Best of all? There are new arrivals constantly hitting Walmart’s website. Want to see what’s new for summer? Scroll ahead to check out brand-new summer fashion essentials to upgrade your wardrobe at Walmart!

Free Assembly Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress

This colorful flutter-sleeve mini is so comfy and chic that you’ll want to wear it every day! It has an attachment to cinch your waist. Best of all? It has pockets!

Get the Free Assembly Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress for just $28 at Walmart!

Joyspun Knit Pajama Set

If you’ve already revamped your summer wardrobe with flowy dresses, airy blouses and comfy trousers, you need to stock up on pajamas. This vibrant set has a unique design that looks so luxe!

Get the Joyspun Knit Pajama Set for just $17 at Walmart!

Time and Tru Button-Down Shirt Dress with Belt

Looking for a chic style to wear on summer Fridays? This shirt dress is equal parts chic and comfy. The versatile silhouette is appropriate for most offices!

Get the Time and Tru Button-Down Shirt Dress with Belt for just $23 at Walmart!

Time and Tru Long-Sleeve Cover-Up

This airy long-sleeve blouse double as an ordinary top but it can also be used as a swimsuit cover-up!

Get the Time and Tru Long-Sleeve Cover-Up for just $25 at Walmart!

Jessica Simpson One-Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit

Going for a dip? This sleek one-piece comes with a stunning one-shoulder design and side cut-out!

Get the Jessica Simpson One Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit for just $30 at Walmart!

Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress

Whether you’re on the court or you just want to serve tenniscore vibes, this striped sweater mini fits the bill!

Get the Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress for just $34 at Walmart!

Madden NYC Double Layer Corset Top

If you need a versatile top that you can dress up or down, this sleek corset top has a flattering square neckline and a slightly cropped silhouette!

Get the Madden NYC Double Layer Corset Top for just $10 at Walmart!

