Raise your hand if you’re a last-minute shopper. If you’ve got your hand up, you are not alone. No matter how much I plan in advance, I find myself trying to find chic outfits with little to no time to spare. Memorial Day weekend is only days away and I don’t have a single outfit picked out for my jammed-packed weekend. I’ll be moving around from family-oriented celebrations to lively nights out on the town.

Since the clock is ticking, I took a quick trip to Walmart and stumbled across a pair of linen blend shorts that are perfect for welcoming the unofficial start of summer. Griselda star Sofia Vergara‘s Sofia Jeans brand has stunning Linen Blend Paper Bag Shorts that have what it takes to turn me into an outfit repeater all summer long.

Get the Sofia Jeans Linen Blend Paper Bag Shorts for just $20 at Walmart!

First things first, nothing says summer like white clothing and linen fabric. The fact that these shorts check both of those boxes makes them an undisputed classic in my mind. I can’t get enough of the bunchy paper bag waistline and the cute adjustable O-ring belt. If you were wondering what I love most, it’s definitely the price tag. These versatile shorts are available for just $20 at Walmart! Frankly, you can’t beat that. They’re available in women’s sizes XS-XXXL and 1X-5X in women’s plus, making them super inclusive, too.

These forgiving shorts are so versatile. I can pair it with a graphic tee and sandals for my parent’s barbecue on Sunday. When it’s time to party, I can style these shorts with a slinky top and high heels. After the holiday, I can pair it with a white blouse and chunky mules the next time I’m in the office for casual Fridays. The styling options are endless.

Based on customer reviews, these shorts are worth the investment. “[I’m] very impressed with these! They are a linen blend and look much more expensive,” one five-star reviewer shared. “The inseam was a smidge longer than I like, but they look nice cuffed as well, which makes them the perfect length for me,” the reviewer added. Another shopper called out one of their favorite features. “[The] elastic back made it comfortable,” the reviewer noted.

If you’re on the hunt for last minute Memorial Day weekend outfit ideas, linen shorts are an ideal option. These Sofia Vergara-approved shorts are at the top of my wish list!

