High Blood Pressure? Let Noom Guide You Through the DASH Diet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are so many reasons one might be on a diet. Weight loss is, of course, a primary concern for many, but it doesn’t have to be the sole reason you’re trying to change things up. Health should always come first, and a good diet can do a lot for improving your everyday life, both physically and mentally. Sometimes, it might even be vital to improving your health.

If you tend to have high blood pressure, one diet that might pique your interest is the DASH diet. DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, so you know right away it’s not just about shedding sizes. It’s about taking care of yourself — weight loss just may come along with it. But how do you actually take on the DASH diet? That’s where Noom comes in.

Sign up for a trial of Noom today!

Noom is an app-driven health and wellness program in which every single person’s plan is designed specifically for them. The future of health is here, and it’s personalized, people! While Noom can help you track your steps and your food and stay on top of your goals, you’ll also have one-on-one-support from a Goal Specialist who can help guide you through the DASH diet (or any other type)!

The biggest change you’ll make when starting the DASH diet is lowering your sodium intake. Taking salt out of the foods you love can sound scary and bland, but when you have Noom, you’ll have plenty of recipes to check out, while your Goal Specialist may help you pick out other ingredients to spice up your foods, such as herbs, vinegar or zest. They can help you build your shopping list to appropriately stash your pantry with healthy snacks. You’ll want to save sugary treats for rarer occasions, but you might soon find that you won’t miss them!

Sign up for a trial of Noom today!

To get a little more into the nitty-gritty, the DASH diet will have you adjusting to a less-processed lifestyle. Fewer frozen foods, more fresh fruits and vegetables. You might start opting for low-fat dairy and start shopping specifically for lean proteins and whole grains. You’ll soon find that ordering at a restaurant might become a little tricky, but not to worry — Noom can help, whether it’s giving you tips on what to order or reminding you to drink plenty of water to flush out that excess sodium!

With Noom by your side (and on your phone), transitioning to the DASH diet might be easier than you think. But what happens if you actually need to try something new, or if you simply want to try something else? Not a problem. Your Goal Specialist will help you figure out a plan that works best for both your health and your goals. Plus, you’ll have a whole community of other Noomers to cheer you on!

Sign up for a trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!