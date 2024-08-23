Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a bit of a shoe issue, and contrary to what you might assume, I’m not a shoe shopaholic like Carrie Bradshaw. My problem is that I hold on to my tried-and-true footwear much longer than I should. I’m talking years longer than I should. My trusty Vejas are a prime example: I refused to get rid of them after two years even though they were completely run to the ground, and frankly, extremely uncomfortable because of the shape they were in.

However, for the sake of my feet, I finally decided to splurge on the Paul Green Unity Platform Sneakers just in time for my European vacation . . . and I can confidently say they are the best purchase I’ve made all year.

After clocking in well over 20,000 steps per day during a week in London and climbing up and down the hilly terrain of southern France, I’ve come to the conclusion that these sneakers are the most comfortable — and most stylish — kicks I’ve ever worn. It all comes down to the luxurious craftsmanship that proves splurging is 100% worth it when you’re putting in miles.

Made with supple leather that immediately conforms to your feet (no break-in required), these timeless Paul Green sneakers feature a 1-inch platform for added height without any clunkiness. In my experience, many platform shoes I own feel heavy on my feet, yet these maintain a weightlessness that makes them feel like clouds. That cushiony feeling is also partially thanks to premium arch support and ergonomically designed footbeds that balance out your stride and prevent aches.

Every pair of shoes I own have required some sort of break-in time or have made my feet hurt after extensive wear . . . except for my Paul Greens. From the moment I slipped these on I’ve been able to strut wherever I need without any aches or blisters, which is nothing short of a miracle if you ask me.

Now, I understand that $450 for sneakers isn’t cheap, yet these are the type of shoes that will become a staple in your everyday wardrobe and last for years. These have quickly earned the top spot on my shoe rack, and I’ve worn them every single day since purchasing them a month ago. Don’t just take my word for how amazing these sneaks are, though — almost every Nordstrom shopper has given these a perfect review and mentioned that these shoes are well worth the investment.

I didn’t think the perfect pair of shoes existed until I discovered these. I’m positive you’ll feel the same way once you walk a mile in them.

