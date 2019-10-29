These North Face Winter Boots Are So Warm — And Sustainable!





The North Face is legendary in the world of fleece outerwear. The brand is practically synonymous with warmth and comfort. We love their jackets so much, but there is so much more to The North Face than that — and with winter quickly approaching, it’s time to start exploring!

What should we start with? Boots, of course! As long as we have a high-quality pair of boots and a coat ready for winter, we can make do with pretty much anything else already in our closet. This pair is just about the highest quality you can get, and they’re not your typical oversized snow boots — they’re seriously cute!

Get The North Face Nuptse Purna II boots for just $135 at Zappos!

This Nuptse Purna II boot is saving shoppers’ feet in the cold. Over 100 of them are in love, saying they can’t “rate this shoe high[ly] enough.” They say it’s “incredibly warm” and “extremely comfortable,” not leaving their feet feeling constricted like boots from other popular brands including Columbia and Kamik. They also confirm that this boot is totally waterproof, noting that their feet stay “completely dry” even while walking through puddle after puddle of wet slush!

These boots, available in black or brown, were “designed for the city,” made to actually endure and withstand harsh winter conditions instead of just look pretty on our shoe rack at home. As one shopper said, they are of “excellent quality, as expected from The North Face.” The shoes’ velvet-suede upper is super soft, but won’t let a drop of water through — and the rubber outsoles provide the best traction and durability!

One detail we absolutely love about these boots is that they’re eco-friendly. They feature a 100% recycled P.E.T. ripstop quilted cuff, which just so happens to be totally comfy and adorable. Oh, and versatile too — since we can fold it down or keep it up to cover more leg. We recommend playing around with both. If we keep it up, we’re showing off the quilting — but if we fold it down, we’ll show off the plush faux fur! Did we mention there’s faux fur? We love the faux fur. Okay, you get it.

Rounding out the details of these insulated boots is a lace-up closure plus a cushioned footbed, solidifying their place on our feet this year and for years to come. We were initially sad to see summer go, but now we’re honestly just waiting for the snow to bring it on already!

Not your style? Check out more from The North Face here and other boots available at Zappos here!

