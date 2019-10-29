This Ultra-Cute, Ultra-Cozy Cardigan Feels Like a Blanket





The hardest part of our day is always getting it started — especially during the colder seasons. The last thing we want to do when our alarm goes off, pre-sunrise, is climb out from underneath our toasty, ultra-soft blankets and face the world. Maybe if we could bring our blankets with us, getting up wouldn’t be so bad — but carrying around a big blanket is not only impractical and difficult, but it could look a little weird outside of the house!

Seriously, leave your blankets in bed … because we have an even better option for you. It will still deliver that warm and cozy effect, but it will actually look cute too, so you can wear it out and about. We won’t blame you if you want to wear it to overnight as well!

Get the Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan starting at just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

This best-selling piece is a hybrid of a sweater and a jacket — and a fuzzy blanket! It’s our ideal everyday uniform, and it would be rare to catch Us without it at any point from now until spring. Shoppers say it’s beyond comfortable and that it feels like they’re being hugged by a fluffy cloud when they slip it on. They say it’s super warm, but not in the heavy sense — one shopper even said it helped them survive a week of negative 50 degree windchill!

Another big winning feature among shoppers is the fit of this sweater. It’s purposely oversized, but it isn’t just a big poof or a shapeless rag. It’s actually stylish and complements their outfits! It has either an open or zipper front, depending on which version we choose, and pockets at the sides. It also has a hood to keep our ears warm!

This piece may be light as a feather, but we would never say it was stiff as a board. It drapes gorgeously around our frame and breathes so we don’t overheat!

This sweater is currently available in 14 versions, so we have plenty to choose from. Pick one for yourself and then pick one out as a gift for someone else. Its oversized fit makes it easy to choose a size for a loved one, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to make them happy!

With this piece, we’re bringing our bed everywhere with Us. We might even start to look forward to the annoying sound of our morning alarm!

