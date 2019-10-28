This Fuzzy Hoodie Just Might Be the Softest Thing in the World





When it comes to our clothing, we’re firm believers that the softer the material is, the better. Obviously we prefer the feel of cuddly, cozy fabrics over stiff, scratchy ones! It’s almost become a fun challenge for Us — just how soft can our clothing get? Can we find the softest piece on the entire planet?

Those were questions we once had, and it turns out the answers all lay within this hoodie, available right from Amazon. You would think that a piece this soft would cost hundreds, if not thousands, but that’s not the case at all here. This hoodie is actually under $30!

Get the KIRUNDO Winter Fleece Hoodie for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

This KIRUNDO hoodie has a 4.8 rating, which means that shoppers across the board are agreeing that it’s essentially perfection. They say it’s even softer than sheep’s wool, comparing it instead to clouds or even heaven. They love how fluffy it is on not only the outside, but the inside too — and say they felt so happy the second they slipped it over their heads.

They say it warms them up instantly and that it’s of excellent quality. A big problem with pieces like this is that they often shed, but this hoodie stays in one piece! No wonder everyone’s so excited to wear it all fall and winter!

This sweatshirt has a roomy fit with a generous hood and a kangaroo pocket. The long sleeves and hem are ribbed and elasticized, and the cotton-blend fleece is extra, extra fuzzy. The best part about this hoodie, however, might be that we can wear it all the time. It’s not like a dress or a top where if we wear it multiple days a week, we’ll start receiving side eyes. Hoodies can be slipped on and off at any time and paired with any outfit!

This pullover is available in three colors. There’s brown, which is rich and chocolatey, khaki, which is a lighter caramel brown and beige — the lightest of the three and a true neutral. Just pick a favorite! If all three happen to be your favorite, no biggie. This hoodie is so affordable that we can stock up!

We have to admit, we were having trouble feeling completely fall-ready until recently. We know, we’re already so far into the season! But we just hadn’t found the right piece. Now that this KIRUNDO fleece is in our lives, however, we’re ready to go. Pumpkin Spice Lattes, anyone?

