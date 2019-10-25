



We’re filling our entire wardrobe with sherpa pieces right now — think jackets, slippers and joggers. Sherpa is a vegan-friendly alternative to shearling that’s equally as cozy and warm (and cute), and we need it on us at all times for the remainder of fall and the upcoming winter, please!

When we spotted this reversible jacket, we fell in love instantly. It has soft sherpa on one side and a classic, mid-wash blue denim on the other — and it’s from one of our most beloved brands. Many lined denim jackets are super stiff, but this one is so soft and looks so comfortable. The best part? We can currently grab it for 30% off with a special code!

Get the Danielle Reversible Jacket (originally $118) for just $83 with code JUSTFORME at Levi’s! Code valid through October 28, 2019.

This online-exclusive code will get us 30% off any purchase of select items over $100, but we’re definitely grabbing this Danielle jacket first — just in time for November when the temperature really starts to drop. Of course, we don’t have to stop there … but this is definitely going to be the first pick in our bag!

This Levi’s jacket is made of 100% cotton. If we wear it with the denim side out, we’ll find side welt pockets on the sides — and if we reverse it to show off the sherpa, we’ll find on-seam pockets instead. We love how either way we wear it, the other fabric will still peek through as an accent!

This jacket, which is totally giving us subtle ‘80s vibes, has a zip closure and a drawcord hood with white strings that match the sherpa. They also match the white logo sewn onto the left side of the chest. This jacket has elasticized cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves, as well as a matching hem that hits around the hip. This also makes it easy to fold the hem under if we prefer a more cropped look!

Get the Danielle Reversible Jacket (originally $118) for just $83 with code JUSTFORME at Levi’s! Code valid through October 28, 2019.

We definitely plan to wear this jacket everywhere. Denim and sherpa are both magical fabrics that match with anything and everything, so getting dressed is as easy as closing our eyes, reaching into our closet and selecting a hanger at random. Wear it over jeans and a tee, a jumpsuit or even an athleisure ensemble, such as a sports bra and high-waisted leggings!

Don’t worry about wearing it too often, because this jacket is machine washable and can be tumbled dry! That convenience is so underrated and we won’t let it go unnoticed. Now, excuse Us while we go add a few more pieces to our cart before this discount code expires!

Get the Danielle Reversible Jacket (originally $118) for just $83 with code JUSTFORME at Levi’s! Code valid through October 28, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more jackets and outerwear available at Levi’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!