



We’ve officially stored our lightweight vests away for the remainder of the year, but that’s not totally a bad thing. It’s actually exciting when we consider that it means we can finally switch over to our fleece ones instead!

Don’t panic if you don’t yet have a go-to fleece vest for the chillier months ahead, because we have the perfect one that you’re going to fall in love with faster than you ever thought possible. And just check out that sale price — we’re head over heels!

Get the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Vest (originally $45) for just $30 at Macy’s! Sale ends October 27, 2019.

This Columbia vest has over 800 reviews and 96% of shoppers are recommending it without a doubt. With those kinds of ratings, we’d probably buy this piece without even seeing what it looked like first. They say “the quality is apparent the minute you put it on” and that “Columbia quality is always superior” to any other brand. They also say this vest offers “the perfect amount of warmth and comfort” and that the fit is “excellent.” On top of all of that, it even “washes beautifully.” One shopper said they thought they “didn’t like vests until [they] bought this one,” and have now joined all of the others who “would love to have one in every color.”

This fleece vest is completely sleeveless and has a stand collar with a zip-up closure in front. We’ll also find zip pockets at the hips which are especially convenient if we’re taking a nature stroll or even a dog walk and need to carry around some baggies or treats. The hem of the vest hits right around the hips, and we’ll find a small Columbia logo on the left side of the chest!

Get the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Vest (originally $45) for just $30 at Macy’s! Sale ends October 27, 2019.

This wildly soft vest is currently available in seven colors. On the darker side we have Black Cherry (a pretty maroon), Dark Seas (a deep teal), Black and Charcoal Heather. For the lighter colors, there’s Light Grey Heather, which has an amazing fuchsia zipper, Sea Salt (a crisp white) and Fuchsia, just in case we couldn’t get enough of that zipper color in the Light Grey Heather!

Vests aren’t only easy to style, but fun to style too. Wear this one over a long-sleeve tee and jeans, or try wearing it open over a fitted dress! Layer it underneath a puffer coat on an extra frigid day, or use it to contrast and complement a silky cami or some leather leggings. However you choose to wear it, know that you’ll look good and feel cozier than ever, especially if you managed to nab it during this sale!

Get the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Vest (originally $45) for just $30 at Macy’s! Sale ends October 27, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Columbia here and other jackets and blazers available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!