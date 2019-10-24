This Warm Puffer Coat Is Elegant and Functional at the Same Time!





Winter is almost upon Us, and that means that we’re going to have to start bundling up before we head out the door. Staying cozy and warm is of the utmost importance when we brave the frigid temps. And unfortunately, that means we sometimes have to sacrifice style to keep ourselves nice and toasty.

Thankfully, designers have combined functionality with fashion to create clothes that are both cute and extra warm. One such wardrobe piece is this incredible Bernardo down puffer coat that will keep Us from freezing outside while still looking impossibly chic!

Get the Bernardo Oversized Faux Fur Hood Puffer Coat (originally $198) on sale for just $150, available at Nordstrom!

This adorable coat is definitely worth obsessing over. It has everything that we want and need in a winter jacket — warmth, functionality and style. Staying toasty doesn’t mean that you have to look bulky and awkward in a jacket that overpowers you. In fact, the more you know about this jacket, the more you’ll be convinced that you have to add it to your closet!

For starters, this down coat looks absolutely classic. We can tell that it’ll look stylish for a number of winter seasons to come, which makes it a sound investment. Not only is it a piece that’s worth spending money on, it’s actually on sale for 20% off its original price! This deal is an amazing find, and we suggest that you take advantage of it while it’s still in stock!

This puffer jacket is lined with a 60% down, 40% feather fill that can make you feel confident before braving the cold on a blustery day. What’s even better about this jacket is that the Bernardo brand emphasizes sensibility in their products. They guarantee that their down coats are made with feathers from birds that have been humanely treated, committing themselves to the the global Responsible Down Standard. Unlike other brands that have come under fire for inhumane treatment of animals, Bernardo promises its shoppers that they can buy their products from a company that does not make coats at the expense of innocent creatures.

This Bernardo coat comes in black and white, both of which are equally as elegant. Shoppers say that they receive “multiple compliments” when they wear it out, and say that it’s “figure flattering” and “both warm and stylish.” It’s an excellent addition to any winter wardrobe, and it’s guaranteed to be a hit! Who says that puffer coats need to be bulky and unfashionable? This jacket is one that we’re going to love sporting all season long.

