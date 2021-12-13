Nostalgic Holiday Gifts for People Who Love the ’80s and ’90s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’ll always have a special place in our hearts for the ’80s and ’90s. Those two decades just felt colorful and carefree. Life was so much simpler before social media — the only thing we had to worry about was keeping our Tamagotchi alive. While we know we can’t go back in time (but maybe we could go Back to the Future), we’re still nostalgic for those glory days of the past.

If you or a loved one also has a soft spot for the end of the 20th century, then we have the perfect presents for the holidays. Spice up your life with these totally tubular finds from Amazon and Walmart! Whether you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s or just appreciate a classic throwback, these seven gifts are all that and a bag of chips.

For the Golden Girls Gamer

Say ‘Thank you for being a friend’ to any Golden Girls fan with this Bingo game, which includes beloved moments from the classic TV show. “A must-have for any Golden Girl fan,” declared one shopper. “Arrived as described and timely. A GG night of fun was had by all!”

Get the Golden Girls Bingo Game for just $25 at Amazon!

For the Toy Collector

Take it back to the ’80s with this retro Lite-Brite set, now 39% off! One customer said, “I am pleasantly surprised and impressed with this toy! I was definitely feeling the nostalgia from memories of my old one from when I was a child.” Fun for the whole family!

Get the Basic Fun Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic Retro and Vintage Toy for just $12 (originally $20) at Amazon!

For the Artist

Doodle away with this ’90s adult coloring book, featuring hit Nickelodeon TV shows like Rugrats, Hey Arnold and The Wild Thornberrys. “I absolutely love it!” one shopper raved. “The details bring back lots of memories of when I was a child! Great book to dive into your childhood.”

Get The Splat: Coloring the ’90s (Nickelodeon) (Adult Coloring Book) for just $13 at Amazon!

For the TV Devotee

This Saved by the Bell DVD set is too cool for school! Rewatch the hit series with this complete collection of episodes and movies. “Every..single…episode! That is amazing! Middle school through college and both movies! I’m so happy to have all of these and at such a great price!” gushed one customer. “This set is perfect!”

Get Saved By The Bell: The Complete Collection for just $47 (originally $60) at Amazon!

For the Big Kid at Heart

If you always wanted a Barbie Dreamhouse, it’s not too late! Now’s your chance to score the iconic play set for $50 off. “So cool…even for the child at heart!” shared one shopper. “I found myself playing with it as well.”

Get the Barbie Dreamhouse (3.75-Ft) Dollhouse with Pool, Slide, Elevator, Lights & Sounds for just $150 (originally $200) at Walmart!

For the Arcade Addict

Bring the magic of arcades home with this Pac-Man Jr. Arcade game. Created in 1980, Pac-Man ushered in the golden age of gaming and will forever be a legendary arcade staple.

Get the Arcade1UP Assembled Pac-Man Jr. Arcade for just $180 (originally $280) at Walmart!

For the Star Wars Superfan

This Bop It! Star Wars toy is a spin on one of our favorite games from back in the day. And this Baby Yoda is too cute! According to one review, it’s a “great gift for kids and former Bop it fans.”

Get the Bop It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian for just $15 at Walmart!

