Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just like your wardrobe, you should be swapping out the perfumes you wear with the seasons. Hear me out: light and airy fragrances pair well for the warmer spring and summer months, while richer, deeper perfumes mesh with the colder, moodier vibes of fall and winter. If you just realized you don’t own a decadent cold-weather perfume, don’t worry. I just discovered Noteworthy’s n,042 Moonlit Terrace Eau de Parfum, a new scent that will make all the winter blues fade away.

This fragrance embodies the soft grandeur of Snow White — yes, the Disney princess. I immediately pictured her after I sprayed this enveloping perfume, which opens with hints of candied apple, freesia and lily of the valley. The sugared apple beautifully intertwines with the sweet floral scents and smells like nature’s candy. As the perfume develops, it becomes more robust and warm with spun sugar, crystal amber and deep cedar wood. Once it fully settles, notes of toasted vanilla bean and sweet sensual musk linger on your skin.

Get the Noteworthy n,042 Moonlit Terrace Fragrance for $135 at Noteworthy!

While vanilla-forward fragrances have been having a moment, Moonlit Terrace paves its own path to provide a sophisticated take on the popular aroma. Many vanilla perfumes I’ve smelled remind me of a bakeshop — they can lean a bit juvenile and ultimately be too sweet. Don’t get me wrong, this one does have an unmistakable vanilla tinge, but the combination of crisp apple, resinous amber, and earthy cedar wood make it more seductive and forbidden, reminding me of the poison apple Snow White took a bite of.

Despite its elegance, Moonlit Terrace has the potential to become a signature everyday scent. Those with bold personalities will gravitate towards its inviting aura time after time, though others may find it to be so unique and encapsulating that they’ll want to save it for special occasions, like date nights, weddings or galas. Regardless, it’s one of those scents that will appeal to a variety of noses.

Fragrance tends to be an investment but this scent is relatively affordable at $135 for 3.3 oz. You can also get a travel-sized tester for just $40 before committing to the full bottle. And if Moonlit Terrace doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, it’s still worth heading to Noteworthy’s website to take their fragrance-matching quiz. Powered by AI, the tool is able to match you to multiple fragrances that you’re sure to love. Gotta love technology!