Show Just the Right Amount of Skin in This Flattering Wrap Tank Top

Are you always running out of hangers? You donated all of the clothes you didn’t want anymore, but you still feel like you have way too many pieces. And yet, you somehow also feel like you need every last one. Take tank tops, for example. You need one for family get-togethers, one for brunch with the crew, one for a daytime date, one that’s appropriate for work, one for errands and walks, etc. The list goes on. But what if you had one tank top that could work for all of the above?

We’re talking about a tank that’s just the right amount of revealing to work for a variety of occasions without crossing any lines. One that flatters beautifully, but isn’t too fancy for casual occasions. One that’s definitely cute enough for group photos, but not so expensive that you have to fear accidentally staining it at brunch. We’re talking about this wrap tank top from Amazon!

How adorable is this top? It’s soft and breathable, made with comfy material, and it’s a must-own for summer. It’s sleeveless, but has straps wide enough to cover bra straps, and it has a surplice V-neckline that’s just low enough. You’ll immediately notice that this is a wrap-style top, giving you that fan-favorite flattering fit, but without the hassle. It’s actually secured with stitching so the fabric always stays in place!

Wrap styles are already popular because of the way they fall on the body, but this Amazon-exclusive top takes things up another notch with its hem. The fabric gathers underneath at the hips, allowing the material to drape loosely over the stomach instead of lying flush against it. You get that tucked-in look without the hassle of actually tucking, and you won’t be plagued with worries over how your figure looks — it looks great! This hem is also high-low style, dipping down lower in back!

This top is available in 15 colors right now, including a few floral styles and tropical leaf prints. Those looking for darker shades might love Black, Army Green and Blue, a printed navy, while those hoping for something brighter may be drawn to Yellowleaf, Watermelon Red and Aqua Green. There are more hues where that came from, so check them all out!

With a few colors of this tank top in your arsenal, clearing out your wardrobe is going to feel like second nature. You might even have to give away some unused hangers!

