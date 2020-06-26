This Bestselling Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress Is Selling Out Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon has become our go-to for absolutely everything these days. They have even ventured into the fashion market and launched a ton of their own brands. Let Us tell you — the clothes available on site right now are totally major!

While they sell a wide range of essentials, they are particularly skilled at showcasing basics we all need in our closets. Daily Ritual is one of our favorite brands, and right now we’re eyeing this awesome T-shirt maxi dress that’s already selling out fast!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Lived-in Cotton Short-Sleeve Crewneck Maxi Dress for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sometimes the simplest pieces are the hardest to master, why is why suitable staples can be hard to find. This T-shirt dress is a step up from similar basics we’ve seen, and shoppers are saying that this is seriously one of the best dresses that they have ever owned!

First off, this maxi is made from a 100% cotton material. That’s especially important in the summertime, because cotton is one of the most breathable fabrics that you can wear. One shopper remarked that “cotton is the main word to look for” while shopping for summer attire, and we couldn’t agree more! This dress is straightforward and comfy as can be. It doesn’t have a lot of shape to it, but it can still be super flattering. The dress runs straight down, just like your favorite tee. There are slits on each side so that the dress will still have movement and not feel constricting.

There are currently 13 different colors to choose from, and it’s no surprise at all that customers are scooping up multiple shades. This dress is flying off the virtual shelves, and we think it comes down to how flexible the piece is. Many reviews shout out its versatility: You can very easily dress it up or down. It can be styled for the office (throw on a sleek blazer), a beach day or even an outdoor brunch. If you’re a fan of elevated basics, then this is a dress that you want to have in your wardrobe.

