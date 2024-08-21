Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like most things, our hair changes over time. Postpartum shedding, genetic thinning and tension-induced breakage are few reasons many of Us experience hair thinning. Thankfully, there are so many different products to help strengthen hair. Nourishing supplements have risen as a go-to choice for many shoppers because they strengthen the hair from the inside out.

Currently, Amazon is offering a massive discount on clinically proven supplements supporting thicker, stronger hair. If you’ve scrolled through social media recently, you’re probably all too familiar with Nutrafol. The hair growth supplements provide fuller and stronger hair. They’ve gone viral online and on Amazon due to the results they deliver. Nutrafol is so popular that it was purchased more than 30,000 times last month. The hype doesn’t end there. Over 11,000 shoppers left perfect five-star ratings.

Nutrafol for just $70 (originally $88) at Amazon!

Wondering what the hype is all about? The supplements target six factors that impact hair health. They’re enriched with science-backed ingredients that improve hair health. Soothing ashwagandha promotes calmness and sleep to reduce stress-induced hair loss. Marine collagen peptide is another standout ingredient that has lasting hair benefits. Not only does it reduce breakage and brittleness, it also improves elasticity and luster. It also features a proprietary blend of 21 other vitamins minerals and natural ingredients.

For optimal results take four capsules once daily for visible results in three to six months. According to a clinical study, Nutrafol found that 90% of female participants saw improved hair overall and 84% saw less shedding after six months.

If you ask Amazon shoppers, these supplements are worth the hype. “My doctor had recommended these pills,” one five-star reviewer began. “I started taking the pills and after more than two months, I started noticing a difference and my hair was growing (slowly) but I’ve noticed it because certain spots don’t have much hair and I can see it coming out growing,” they added. “I will continue to buy these and I know they are pricey but [they are] so worth the money.”

Another customer shared similar sentiments. “I normally don’t take the time to write reviews but for this one I just had to,” they began. “I have had such thin hair for as long as I can remember,” they added. “I started taking this product two months ago and I am already seeing incredible results. It takes time, but I can’t wait to get to the six-month mark. I have baby hairs coming out everywhere and I can tell I am losing less hair.”

Hair loss and thinning happens to most of Us. These shopper-approved supplements strengthen hair from the inside out and have glowing reviews from customers who saw great results after months of use.

