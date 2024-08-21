Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It doesn’t matter if you’re 20 or 5o — we’re all getting older! Getting older is a beautiful thing in many facets of life . . . just look at your 401(k)! With age comes wisdom, more free time, a bigger family, new hobbies and yes, compound interest. But that doesn’t mean aging is all sunshine and rainbows, especially for women who can’t lean on an “evolving silver fox” identity.

Hair loss, brittle nails, weakened bones, wrinkling skin and graying hair are just a few indications of the inevitable thing we call aging. We all know that a healthy diet, sunscreen and regular exercise can help to prevent accelerated aging, but a secret hack that thousands of people are trying lately is this collagen supplement. To say the results are “promising” is an understatement! Fuller hair, stronger nails, healthier digestion, better joint mobility and more elastic skin are just a few of the many benefits reviewers note.

Collagen is already in our bodies, found in our connective tissues, skin, bones, ligaments, cartilage and tendons, working to support cellular processes like immune response and tissue repair. The body naturally produces less and less collagen over time, one of the causes of weakened muscles and joints, drapey skin and hair loss. There’s nothing you can do to stop the process, but collagen supplementation has some potential benefits that — coupled with a healthy lifestyle — can slow it.

If the famed skincare benefits are on your mind, you’re in luck — these collagen peptides can help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, all while helping to keep it supple, hydrated and smooth. Talk about a confidence boost! While they don’t instantly transport you to your 20-year-old skin, they support the process that gives skin its youthful, elastic glow.

Collagen also contains the amino acids needed to form keratin, the structural protein in hair that serves as a building block for full, healthy hair. Keratin stimulates hair growth by improving the structure and strength of your strands, ideal for those suffering from age-related hair loss. It’s also a key component of strong nails!

Not all collagen supplements are created equal, however; choosing the right one is paramount in reaping the benefits. This clump-free powder contains 20 grams of grass-fed collagen per serving, each scoop chocked full of type one and type three hydrolyzed collagen. It’s free of preservatives, dairy, sugar, sweeteners and glyphosate — phew! You won’t even know it’s there when you mix it into your coffee, tea, oatmeal, smoothie or recipe, but your body sure will!

These quick-dissolving peptides also come in flavored varieties like vanilla and chocolate, so choose whichever suits your fancy. If you’re like Us, you’ll choose them all!

Get the Great Lakes Wellness Collagen Peptides Powder for $27 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other collagen products on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!