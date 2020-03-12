Find Out Why Reviewers Are Obsessed With This $29 Serum Duo

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The search for effective skincare is one we could be on for our entire lives. Even when you think you’ve finally perfected your regimen, the weather suddenly changes, you start working in a new environment, you take on a load of stress, or, you know, you naturally age — as we all do. Any of these things could have a major effect on your skin, which means changing up products in your routine to control them — over and over again!

The real goal here is to cover all of your bases before a fly ball in the form of a pimple, dark spot or dry patch catches you by surprise. You need something that is willing to combat any variable factor that could lead to irritated skin, and more importantly, one that will prevail, leaving you with plump cheeks, a smooth radiance and a clear, glassy glow all year round. You need this NxN serum set!

Get the NxN Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Anti Aging Serum Set for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This NxN serum duo has reviewers wondering where it’s been their entire lives. They say since they started using it, their skin has never looked better. It expertly navigates the often treacherous path of moisturizing and tightening skin simultaneously — leaving a refreshed, youthful complexion in its wake. The vast amount of positive results shoppers have seen is incredible, from dark under-eye circles fading, to a sallow skin tone brightening, to even the most sensitive skin balancing out. Some are so confident with their skin because of this duo that they’ve even completely stopped wearing foundation!

First in this set is the Hydra Power 4D HA Hydration System, which features hydration powerhouse hyaluronic acid, claiming to penetrate skin from the surface down to its deepest layers while boosting collagen production for a bouncy, ageless suppleness. To use, apply 10 drops to your skin after cleansing and let absorb for one minute before moving on with your routine.

Get the NxN Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Anti Aging Serum Set for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

You may choose to directly follow up with the C-Change Vitamin C Glow Serum, but it’s up to you. You can alternate between the two, use one after the other — whatever your skin loves most. The C-Change serum is infused with BV-OSC vitamin C, the “most stable and effective form” of the ingredient, made to fade hyperpigmentation, fill in fine lines and wrinkles and promote more collagen production. This serum also features 100% bio-based Neossance Squalane, which is a skincare favorite for moisture retention (without the clogged pores). Just apply five drops after cleansing to see the results for yourself!

This serum set is free of fragrance, harmful chemicals, mineral oil and any other baddies you prefer to stay away from in skincare. It’s cruelty-free too — and under $30. Not so bad for what could result in a lifetime of literal glowing confidence!

Get the NxN Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Anti Aging Serum Set for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from NxN here and other skincare serums available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!