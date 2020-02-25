The $39 Anti-Aging Set That Has Shoppers Ditching Rodan + Fields

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You know how you would never run into a chemistry lab and start sampling all of the mystery liquids in the beakers? It’s an extreme example, but stick with Us here. You’re probably thinking, “Well, duh. Of course I wouldn’t do that. Who knows what type of damage it could do?” It’s obvious that it’s far from a good idea. So why are we essentially doing the same thing when it comes to our skincare?

When our skin’s freaking out and we spot one or two key ingredients we love on the front of a bottle, that’s all we need to be convinced to buy. But totally ignoring that long list of ingredients hidden on the back can be a huge mistake, as it’s often overflowing with toxins and irritants. All may seem well at first, but when everything starts to dry up, wrinkles start to deepen and dark spots really start to pop, we’re going to wish we had gone with this clean hydration set from the start!

Get the NxN Total Moisture System for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This four-step anti-aging set from NxN (Nurture by Nature) is exactly the oasis your desert-dry skin has been craving. It’s been seriously impressing shoppers. They were first drawn to it because of its lack of harmful ingredients, but they truly became loyal fans once they realized they could ditch their foundation to show off their naturally flawless complexion. This set is even convincing Rodan + Fields customers to make the switch — including R + F consultants! Having a safe, natural alternative for a fraction of the price that leaves their skin soothed, glowing and baby-soft? Of course, they’re obsessed. They say everything smells divine too!

This cruelty-free system contains four products. First is the Soft Touch Gel to Milk Cleanser. It’s creamy, it’s calming and it’s chock-full of coconut and coffee extract! NxN claims that this cleanser will melt away even waterproof makeup with ease, drawing out impurities without stripping the skin and damaging your moisture barrier.

Get the NxN Total Moisture System for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

In the mornings, you can move on to the Zero Gravity Whipped Day Cream after cleansing. This squalene-rich moisturizer claims to hydrate without leaving any greasy, sticky residue behind. Doing your nighttime routine? Move on to the Glow Remedy Powder to Foam Exfoliator instead to polish skin, removing dead skin cells with activated bamboo charcoal and more. Rinse and you may find a softer, radiant complexion — without the irritation!

You can then finish off the night with the Beauty Sleep Invisible Hydration Mask, which uses exclusive Cloud Burst Moisture Technology to lock in hydration. Just use a thin layer and get ready to say sayonara to your dark spots and wrinkles!

With NxN, we know our skin is always in safe hands. Who needs sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, gluten (etc.) when we could have ageless, happy skin instead? For just $39, we truly can’t lose!

Get the NxN Total Moisture System for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from NxN here and other skincare sets and kits at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!